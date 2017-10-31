sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,155 Euro		+0,417
+1,14 %
WKN: A2ANS2 ISIN: BMG475671050 Ticker-Symbol: 0M3 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,465
36,741
18:49
36,46
36,75
18:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IHS MARKIT LTD37,155+1,14 %