ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT), a social media content management platform, is preparing to roll out Findit Prime Package for its members of Findit looking to take advantage of bundling products available on Findit. The Findit Prime Package will include Findit's online marketing products that members of Findit use to increase and improve their organic footprint in search engines and on social media sites.

Findit.com is a social media content management platform that offers free membership along with paid-for products that are available through Findit. These products will be included to create the Findit Prime Package. Findit Prime will include all of the paid for products that Findit currently offers.

The Findit Prime Package will include one Findit URL address, four Findit distributed press releases, unlimited URL submission to Findit search, and one social media promoted post from Findit (FDIT) to other social media platforms that include Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and up to eighty other popular bookmarking and social media sites.

Findit members that purchase the Findit Prime Package, which will be available at $99.00, are also entitled to receive a 50% discount on the products included in the Prime Package for the 12 months that they are enrolled in Findit Prime. The products included in the Prime Package priced separately would amount to $534.00. Findit Prime Package will be available in the 4th quarter.

With the overwhelming increase in subscription based models that are offered from Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and other online services, Findit believes that the Findit Prime Package will be more inviting for our members to benefit from.

"We are adding Findit Prime Package to bring our members solutions on Findit that enhance your online web presence at a price point that our members can take advantage of. Through Findit Prime we are hopeful that we will be able to generate online sales that will increase revenue and possibly earnings," said Clark St. Amant.

We believe that using this model that appears to have been very successful with companies that include Amazon, Netflix and Hulu that provide a fixed price to receive benefits will provide Findit members the ability to take advantage of all of the products that we offer at a price point that they could benefit from.

Each Findit address is currently being offered at $99.00 for 1 year. The price of the Findit Prime Package will be the same price as one Findit URL address. We want our members to be able to use the plethora of products we offer through Findit and to post their content through every Findit URL they own in Findit to increase and improve their online footprint.

There are numerous social media platforms out there that compete for member's content. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Google+, and others are all sign in platforms that do not give members the ability to share the content that they post to their other social sites, making it extremely cumbersome to truly get your content in front of your target audiences. Findit saw this problem as an opportunity to give our members a solution to getting the content they post on Findit shared to other social sites.

Moreover, when members of Findit post their content in Findit, anyone including them can share the content to their social sites that allow sharing from outside sites. Non-members of Findit can see content that is posted in Findit and share it as well without ever having to join. This increases the ability for more people to see your posts and press releases, pictures and videos that Findit members can post.

Findit's open platform provides its members the ability to post content that can be crawled by search engines that include Google, Yahoo and Bing and have the content that's posted in their Findit address indexed in those search engines and shared to social sites.

Findit recently rolled out several other updates to improve the overall experience members have when on Findit that include: the ability to flag posts as having inappropriate content, followers, a like feature that uses a peace symbol to denote that you like a post, and an update that displays all right now posts in the Global Right Now Feed, regardless of the type of content included in the post, which can include up to 6000 characters, photos, a video, a link, and a press release.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc. owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized internet based web products that can provide an increase brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word "believe" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit®, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit®, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Findit, Inc.

info@findit.com

1 404 443 3224



