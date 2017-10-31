SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Savari Inc., a Silicon Valley-based auto tech company, today announced that it has been selected to the ITS World Congress Hall of Fame for its leadership and contributions to the V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication technology market. This prestigious hall of fame was started in 2010 to recognize the luminaries and thought leaders in intelligent transportation services (ITS).

The award will be announced at the 24 th ITS World Congress in Montreal on October 31. Savari is the first V2X technology solution provider to be named to the ITS World Congress Hall of Fame. The company joined ITS America as a member in 2008. ITS America members are leading the technological modernization of transportation systems around the world by supporting the research, deployment, and public policy for the future of ITS.

V2X technology enables cars to communicate 10 times a second with other V2X enabled cars and ITS-enabled systems -- roadside infrastructure. This V2X data is analyzed in real time, providing the driver with a more detailed view of the driving environment and up to a three-second window for preventing an accident. Additionally, this data can be aggregated and further analyzed in the cloud and distributed over the cellular network to provide earlier alerts to all drivers of upcoming accidents, weather warnings, traffic patterns along with enhanced transportation data services to any cellular enabled vehicle.

Savari's MobiWAVE' On-Board Units (OBUs), StreetWAVE' Road-Side Units (RSUs), V2X middleware and over 50 V2X applications are deployed in over a dozen V2X smart city deployments. Econolite and Savari will be demonstrating a V2X-enabled intelligent traffic system, CV demo, at ITS World Congress in Econolite's booth (#1509).

Additionally, Savari executives will moderate the following ITS World Congress panels:

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 1:15 - 2:45 p.m.

SIS61 - "The Role of V2X in Automated Vehicles"

Moderator: Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari

Speakers: Stephen Novosad, Senior Project Manager, HNTB Peter Samson, President, On-Board Security Stephen Smith, Director of Sales, RideCell Jennifer Cohan, Cabinet Secretary, Delaware DOT Jason Ellis, Director, Business Development, Qualcomm - QCT Automotive Business Unit



Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

SIS79 - "Reducing Vehicle to Bicycle Accidents with V2X Technology"

Moderator: Paul Sakamoto, COO, Savari

Speakers: Mohamad Talas, Deputy Director, Systems Engineering, ITS, NYCDOT Brent Massey, CEO and Co-Founder, Ridar Systems Yaniv Sulkes, VP Business Development and Marketing, North America and Europe, Autotalks Peter Esser, Head of Government Affairs, NXP Semiconductors USA



For more information about Savari's V2X solutions for connected cars, autonomous vehicles and intelligent transportation infrastructure, please visit us at ITS World Congress in meeting room #8 or visit www.savari.net.

Comments on the News:

"Over the last 12 months, we've seen many cities around the world look at the feasibility of deploying V2X technology today. Up to 94 percent of all car accidents in the U.S. can be eliminated with V2X technology, this technology will save lives and reduce traffic congestion in our cities. There's not another technology that can make that claim in auto tech. Savari's V2X hardware, safety applications and data services are proven by academia, DOTs, automotive and ITS communities for connected and autonomous car applications, and smart city applications," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari.

"Savari is a leader in V2X communication technology that recognizes the importance of connecting government and industry communities to transform transportation. With the USDOT publicly embracing V2X technology late last year, it was clear that Savari's efforts and all others in the ITS industry has reached a critical point. We see V2X technology's potential impact on transportation safety and efficiency. Savari was a clear choice for us to add to the ITS World Congress Hall of Fame. We believe V2X is one of the foundational technologies for ITS now and into the future," said Dan Ronan, Vice President of Strategic Communications at ITS America.

About Savari

Savari seeks to make the world's roadways smarter and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software for V2X environments to support a growing portfolio of intelligent transportation services. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Detroit, Mich., Munich, Germany, Seoul, Korea and Bengaluru, India. The company is comprised of a core team of industry veterans from the automotive, semiconductor, software and telecom industries. Savari is partnering with automotive OEMs, system integrators, chipset vendors and industry groups like the U.S. Department of Transportation. For more information, visit http://www.savari.net.

About ITS America

ITS America is the nation's leading advocate for the technological modernization of our transportation system by focusing on advancing research and deployment of intelligent transportation systems (ITS). ITS America facilitates collaboration between private companies, public agencies, research institutions and academia while educating the public about the importance of intelligent transportation systems. The advocacy work of ITS America translates business objectives into policy that reinvents transportation and creates markets that develop into business opportunities; through legislative and regulatory initiatives, grassroots coalition building and educational efforts, events, policy aligned conferences and programs, and standards development. ITS America is the only national organization of private companies, researchers, academia, and public agencies that meet collectively, at the same table. For more information, please visit http://itsamerica.org/

