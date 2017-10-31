Parallel Wireless Adds 2G Capabilities to Their 3G/4G End-to-End SDR Solution

Innovative Approach Allows Operators to Easily and Cost-Effectively Deploy, Expand, and Future-Proof 2G Networks

NASHUA, New Hampshire, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leader in making cellular deployments as easy and cost-effective as Wi-Fi, today announced the addition of 2G capabilities to their end-to-end cellular network technology. This solution will bring network virtualization principles (NFV) to 2G/GSM to reduce cost and complexity of rolling out or expanding 2G networks while enabling cost-effective migration to 3G/4G. This will benefit the 40% of emerging markets who will still use 2G in 2020 (according to GSMA), as well as developed markets refarming 2G spectrum for use in NB-IoT.

This solution utilizes two main components from Parallel Wireless:

HetNet Gateway (HNG), the industry's only 3GPP-compliant 2G/3G/4G network orchestrator that virtualizes essential network functionalities on one platform to enable network simplification and automated maintenance. By unifying and orchestrating any G on a software-upgradable platform, HNG also paves the way for 5G. Converged Wireless System (CWS), world's first 2G/3G/4G base station built using commodity silicon combines Baseband Unit (BBU), Remote Radio Head (RRH), edge router, and flexible backhaul in one small form factor. CWS can provide any combination of 2G/3G/4G access simultaneously and delivers the highest RF output to cover the furthest distance for roughly half the price.

With the intelligence of HetNet Gateway and the flexibility of CWS, this innovative solution delivers the following benefits to global operators:

Cost-Effective Network Upgradability via Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Functionality

By integrating GSM, UMTS, and LTE on the same form factor, operators can provide 2G access and seamlessly migrate to 3G/4G capabilities at their own pace and budget with a software upgrade from HNG, without replacing the equipment onsite.

Improved End-User Experience

Since all traffic, licensed or unlicensed, is orchestrated by HetNet Gateway's virtualized real-time 2G/3G/4G SON, this solution allows end-users to switch between cellular and Wi-Fi technologies automatically without impacting their experience.

Architectural and Operational Simplification

Through HNG's Network Function Elimination (NFE) approach, operators can combine 2G, 3G, 4G gateway functionalities on one platform to simplify deployment and maintenance of any G networks. Real-time SON on HetNet Gateway automates ongoing maintenance via self-optimization capabilities.

Lowest TCO on the Market

Easy installation and the ability to run 2G/3G/4G on one solution along with flexible in-band relay/meshing backhaul reduces operators' CAPEX. Lowest power consumption and network automation reduces OPEX, so operators can increase profitability throughout the entire network lifecycle.

Supporting quotes

Peter Jarich, VP and Chief Analyst, Global Data said:

"There are still many markets around the world where 2G deployments continue and will need to be supported into the future. 2G R&D, however, is not always a priority for every network vendor. Support for 2G is a logical move for Parallel Wireless, building on their 3G/4G deployments and an architecture designed for flexibility. For operators looking to serve emerging markets while investing in future network expansions, the capabilities will be welcomed."

Rajesh Mishra, Founder and CTO, Parallel Wireless, said:

"As part of our mission to connect the unconnected and improve people's lives, providing reliable, cost-effective 2G coverage is essential. By adding 2G capabilities to our solution, we can now offer cost savings and network simplification for any G cellular network to make it economically viable for operators to connect the unconnected. With the ability to cost-effectively upgrade from 2G to 4G, this solution also creates a network architecture that is 5G-ready today."

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is reimagining the wireless infrastructure market, enabling carriers to deploy any G cellular networks as easily and cost-effectively as Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, Smart Cities, or dense urban. Currently, the company is deployed or in trials with leading operators on six continents. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence has been recognized with 33 industry awards. www.parallelwireless.com

To learn more about Parallel Wireless' innovative 2G/3G/4G End-to-End Solution, schedule a meeting at AfricaCom 2017!