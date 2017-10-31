Aleris Signs Multi-Year Contract With Bombardier

Aleris to become a major supplier for standard and specialty rolled aluminum plate products
CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Aleris recently signed a multi-year agreement with Bombardier to supply aluminum flat rolled products for a variety of Bombardier aircraft programs. The new agreement extends the scope of products supplied by Aleris to include technically demanding high strength and superior corrosion resistant plate products, positioning Aleris as one of Bombardier's primary aluminum rolled products suppliers.
"We are excited to expand our partnership with Bombardier through the supply of a broader range of products from our facilities in both Europe and Asia Pacific," Sean Stack, Aleris chairman and CEO said. "This agreement with Bombardier serves as further validation of our strategy to continue to advance our technical capabilities and expand our global footprint to help our aerospace customers meet their goals."
The contract includes the supply of material from the company's facilities in Koblenz, Germany and Zhenjiang, China, the latter of which represents a greenfield project for Aleris that opened in 2013. This facility was qualified by Bombardier for the production of aerospace material in 2014.
About Aleris
Aleris is a privately held, global leader in aluminum rolled products serving diverse industries including aerospace, automotive, building and construction, commercial transportation and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Aleris operates production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.aleris.com.
