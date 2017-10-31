VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Highlights:

-- The overall North Bullfrog Mineral Resource estimation has expanded with the Measured and Indicated categories increasing by 30% from the 2015 Mineral Resource estimation to now account for 64% of contained ounces, as further detailed below -- 99% of the proposed mill material now in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources categories -- The new Phase 1 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource contains 904,000 ounces of gold & 5,459,000 ounces of silver at an average grade of 0.80 g/t gold and 4.86 g/t silver in 35 million tonnes, as further detailed below -- The maiden sulphide Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources estimations were defined for the Phase I project with 89,000 ounces of gold and 343,000 ounces of silver at a grade of 1.46 g/t gold and 5.64 g/t silver in 1.89 million tonnes utilizing Ambient Atmospherics Oxidation (AAO) processing in the proposed mill facility -- Total Phase 2 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources estimations of 855,000 ounce of gold and 2,565,000 ounces of silver at 0.22 g/t gold and 0.65 g/t silver in 123 million tonnes of material

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSX: KOR) (OTCQX: CORVF) ("Corvus" or the "Company") announces updated Mineral Resource estimations incorporating all drill results through to 2017 at its 100% owned North Bullfrog Project ("NBP"). The updated Mineral Resource estimation is a two phase approach with "Phase 1" as an early stage, higher grade mix of predominantly oxide mill processing and oxide heap leach processing. "Phase 2" includes mainly heap leach mineralization. The Mineral Resources estimations (Measured, Indicated and Inferred) were based on economic constraints using Whittle ™ software, assuming open pit mining and a gold price of USD $1,250 per ounce and a silver price of USD $16.50 per ounce. Figure 1 shows the locations of the projected open pits at the NBP and displays the mineralization in the defined Phase 1 & 2.

Jeff Pontius, the Company's President & CEO states, "The North Bullfrog Resource update has delivered an expansion of the Phase 1 project with an increase in mill ounces, Mineral Resource confidence and overall grade. This initial phase has approximately one-million Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources gold ounces and over five million silver ounces which outline potential for a future mining operation that we believe could be complemented by the Mother Lode project, which is located six kilometres to the southeast. Additionally, this study provides a first look at the viability of integrating higher grade sulfide mineralization into the mine plan which potentially opens the door for future resource expansion in this class of mineralization. We at Corvus Gold look forward to the integration of the Phase 1, North Bullfrog Project with the Mother Lode Project which we believe could deliver an exciting new, low cost, Nevada gold mining project."

To view Figure 1 - Locations of pit constrained, Phase 1 & 2 Resources at the NBP, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1104106a.pdf

New Resource Calculation

The new Mineral Resource estimation reflects the benefits of the drilling conducted during 2016 and 2017 which has expanded and improved the definition of the YellowJacket vein/stockwork zone, allowing the mine plan to deliver higher average grade mineralization from the YellowJacket zone in Phase 1 with high gold and silver recoveries. This new Mineral Resource has been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") using a gold price of USD $1,250 per ounce and silver price of USD $16.50 per ounce. The Mineral Resources are tabulated for Phase 1, Phase 2 and Total Mineral Resources in Tables 1, 2 and 3, where they are also subdivided by mill or heap leach process.

Table 1

Phase 1, Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimations for the NBP constrained by Whittle ™ pit volumes, including both the YellowJacket Vein/Stockwork and Disseminated Oxide Mineralization at a gold price of USD $1,250 per ounce and a silver price of USD $16.50 per ounce

Table 1a - Phase I, Total Mineral Resource tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 10,415 1.08 362 7.59 2,540 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 24,557 0.69 542 3.70 2,919 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 34,972 0.80 904 4.86 5,459 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 5,908 0.31 59 0.74 140 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 1b - Phase I, Mill Mineral Resource (oxide and sulfide) tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 5,221 1.79 300 12.72 2,136 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 5,582 1.75 314 11.86 2,128 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 10,803 1.77 614 12.28 4,264 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 49 1.90 3 18.41 29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 1c - Phase I, Mill Mineral Resource (sulfide) tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 756 1.32 32 5.35 130 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 1,137 1.56 57 5.83 213 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 1,893 1.46 89 5.64 343 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 15 2.07 1 16.59 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 1d - Phase I, Heap Leach Mineral Resource tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 5,194 0.37 62 2.42 404 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 18,975 0.37 228 1.30 791 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 24,169 0.37 290 1.54 1,195 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 5,859 0.30 56 0.59 111 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)- See Cautionary Note to US Investors below (ii)- The Mineral Resources above are effective as of October 31, 2017 (iii)- Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability (iv)- Includes Sulfide Mineral Resources discussed below

Table 2

Phase 2, Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the NBP constrained by Whittle ™ pit volumes, including both the YellowJacket Vein/Stockwork and Disseminated Oxide Mineralization at a gold price of USD $1,250 per ounce and a silver price of USD $16.50 per ounce

Table 2a - Phase II, Total Mineral Resource tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 10,129 0.26 84 1.04 338 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 113,009 0.21 771 0.61 2,227 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 123,138 0.22 855 0.65 2,565 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 58,877 0.19 367 0.48 902 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 2b - Phase II, Mill Mineral Resource (oxide & sulfide) tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 798 1.01 26 3.27 84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 2,733 1.04 91 2.96 260 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 3,531 1.03 117 3.03 344 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 67 1.39 3 2.32 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 2c - Phase II, Mill Mineral Resource (sulfide) tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 401 1.24 16 2.48 32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 1,402 1.18 53 1.82 82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 1,803 1.19 69 1.97 114 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 61 1.53 3 2.04 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 2d - Phase II, Heap Leach Mineral Resource tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 9,331 0.19 58 0.85 254 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 110,276 0.19 680 0.55 1,967 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 119,607 0.19 738 0.58 2,221 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 58,810 0.19 364 0.47 897 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)- See Cautionary Note to US Investors below (ii)- The Mineral Resources above are effective as of October 31, 2017 (iii)- Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability (iv)- Includes Sulfide Mineral Resources discussed below

Table 3

Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Total Mineral Resource Estimate for the NBP constrained by Whittle ™ pit volumes, including both the YellowJacket Vein/Stockwork and Disseminated Oxide Mineralization at a gold price of USD $1,250 per ounce and a silver price of USD $16.50 per ounce

Table 3a - Total Mineral Resource, Phase I & II tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 20,544 0.68 446 4.36 2,878 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 137,566 0.30 1,314 1.16 5,146 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 158,110 0.35 1,760 1.58 8,024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 64,785 0.20 426 0.50 1,042 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 3b - Total Mill Mineral Resource (oxide and sulfide), Phase I & II tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 6,019 1.68 326 11.47 2,220 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 8,315 1.51 405 8.93 2,388 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 14,334 1.59 731 10.00 4,608 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 116 1.61 6 9.12 34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 3c - Total Mill Mineral Resource (sulfide), Phase I & II tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 1,157 1.29 48 4.35 162 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 2,539 1.35 110 3.61 295 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 3,696 1.33 158 3.85 457 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 76 1.64 4 4.91 12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 3d - Total Heap Leach Resource, Phase I & II tonnes (k) Grade (g/t Au) k-Ounces AuGrade (g/t Ag) k-Ounces Ag ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 14,525 0.26 120 1.41 658 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 129,251 0.22 909 0.66 2,758 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 143,776 0.22 1,029 0.74 3,416 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 64,669 0.20 420 0.48 1,008 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)- See Cautionary Note to US Investors below (ii)- The Mineral Resources above are effective as of October 31, 2017 (iii)- Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability (iv)- Includes Sulfide Mineral Resources discussed below

The Mineral Resource estimation is based on 766 drill holes with 27,729 gold composites. Geologic volumes were defined by geologic interpretations and used to constrain the estimation. Heap leach resources were estimated by Ordinary Kriging. The YellowJacket vein and stockworks were estimated using Inverse Distance estimations. To estimate the reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction, Metal Mining Consultants Inc. confined the resources to mining volumes defined by Whittle ™ analysis using the input parameters defined in Table 4. There are no known legal, political or environmental risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources.

Table 4, Whittle™ Input Parameters used for the NBP Mineral Resource Estimation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mayflower Jolly Sierra YellowJacket Sulfide Parameter Unit (i) Jane(i) Blanca(i) (ii) (iii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mining Cost USD/total tonne 1.64 1.42 1.54 1.54 1.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Au Cut-Off g/t 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.35 0.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Processing USD/process Cost tonne 1.72 1.72 1.15 11.84 25.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Au Recovery % 70.0 72.0 73.8 86.6 91.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ag Recovery % 8.0 8.0 6.3 74.3 57.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admin Cost USD/process tonne 0.5 0.5 0.45 0.45 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Refining & USD/tonne Sales 0.07 0.04 0.02 0.11 0.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Au Selling USD/oz Price 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Slope Angle Degrees 50 50 50 50 50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) - assumes heap leach processing of disseminated mineralization (ii) - assumes Gravity - CIL mill processing of YellowJacket mineralization (iii) -assumes Ambient Atmospheric Oxidation mill processing of Sulfide mineralization (iv) - break-even grade derived from Whittle input parameters at USD $1,250 per ounce gold price, and USD $16.50 per ounce silver price

Sulfide Resource

Sulfide Mineral Resources have been added to the NBP Mineral Resources based on previously identified materials that lie within the YellowJacket zone and 2017 drilling in the Swale and Liberator areas. The majority of the identified sulfide mineralization is along the YellowJacket zone and was previously identified as waste material. Metallurgical test work on sulfide mineralization from the Sierra Blanca, Pioneer Tuff, Rhyolite and Dacite rock types in the YellowJacket area indicate high gold and silver recoveries possible using flotation to produce a concentrate, fine grinding of the concentrate, oxidation of the concentrate using the AAO method followed by cyanide leaching of the resulting filter cake. Gold recoveries with this processing approach ranged between 87% and 94% as indicated in Table 5, which lists the gold recovery to the concentrate, the concentration ratio and the overall gold recovery from the testing (NR 17-9, June 21, 2017). Both Soda Ash and Trona were used in the tests as the neutralizing agent and the tests were conducted by Hazen Research Inc., of Golden, Colorado.

Table 5 NBP Concentrate AAO Testing ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sample Unit Gold Recovery Concentration Post AAO CN Overall Gold to Concentrate Ratio Gold Recovery Recovery (mineralized (from (from tonne to concentrate) mineralized concentrate) tonne) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Soda Ash ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sierra Blanca 94% 9:1 99% 93% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pioneer Tuff 94% 14:1 100% 94% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rhyolite 89% 14:1 100% 89% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dacite 88% 5:1 100% 88% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trona ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sierra Blanca 94% 9:1 97% 91% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pioneer Tuff 94% 14:1 99% 93% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rhyolite 89% 14:1 98% 87% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dacite 88% 5:1 99% 87% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The sulfide Mineral Resources within the Whittle™ pit shells have been included in the Mill Mineral Resource tables presented earlier. Operating costs and gold recoveries have been developed for use in the Whittle™ analysis and are included in Table 4. The breakdown of the Sulfide Mineral Resource are listed in Table 3c.

The Company will file an updated NI 43-101 compliant technical report (the "Report") to be prepared by independent qualified persons, which will include the results of the Mineral Resource update on SEDAR within 45 days, and investors are urged to review the Report in its entirety.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About the North Bullfrog Project and the Mother Lode Project, Nevada

Corvus controls 100% of its North Bullfrog Project, which covers approximately 72 km2 in southern Nevada. The property package is made up of a number of private mineral leases of patented federal mining claims and 865 federal unpatented mining claims. The project has excellent infrastructure, being adjacent to a major highway and power corridor as well as a large water right. The Company also controls 65 federal unpatented mining claims on the Mother Lode project which totals 522 hectares which it owns 100% of.

The NBP includes numerous prospective gold targets at various stages of exploration with four having the following modeled Mineral Resources (Sierra Blanca, Jolly Jane, Mayflower, and YellowJacket). In Phase 1, the project contains a Measured Mineral Resource for the mill of 5.2 Mt at an average grade of 1.79 g/t gold and 12.72 g/t silver, containing 300 k ounces of gold and 2,136 k ounces silver and Indicated Mineral Resources for the mill of 5.6 Mt at an average grade of 1.75 g/t gold, and 11.86 g/t silver, containing 314 k ounces of gold and 2,128 k ounces of silver, and an Inferred Mineral Resource for the mill of 49 kt at an average grade of 1.90 g/t gold and 18.41 g/t silver, containing 3 k ounces of gold and 29 k ounces of silver. In addition, the project contains a Phase 1 Measured Mineral Resource for oxide, run of mine, heap leach of 5.2 Mt at an average grade of 0.37 g/t gold and 2.42 g/t silver, containing 62 k ounces of gold and 404 k ounces silver and an Indicated Mineral Resource for, oxide, run of mine, heap leach of 19.0 Mt at an average grade of 0.37 g/t gold and 1.30 g/t silver, containing 228 k ounces of gold and 791 k ounces of silver, and an Inferred, oxide, run of mine, heap leach Mineral Resource of 5.9 Mt at an average grade of 0.30 g/t gold and 0.59 g/t silver, containing 56 k ounces of gold and 111 k ounces of silver.

The Phase 2 Measured Mineral Resource for the mill has 0.8 Mt at an average grade of 1.01 g/t gold and 3.27 g/t silver, containing 26 k ounces of gold and 84 k ounces silver and Indicated Mineral Resource for the mill of 2.7 Mt at an average grade of 1.04 g/t gold and 2.96 g/t silver, containing 91 k ounces gold and 260 k ounces silver, and an Inferred Mineral Resource for the mill of 67 kt at an average grade of 1.39 g/t gold and 2.32 g/t silver, containing 3 k ounces gold and 5 k ounces silver. In addition, the project contains a Phase 2 Measured, oxide, run of mine, heap leach Mineral Resource of 9.3 Mt at an average grade of 0.19 g/t gold and 0.85 g/t silver, containing 58 k ounces gold and 254 k ounces silver, an Indicated, oxide, run of mine, heap leach Mineral Resource of 110.3 Mt at an average grade of 0.19 g/t gold and 0.55 g/t silver, containing 680 k ounces gold and 1,967 k ounces silver, and an Inferred, oxide, run of mine, heap leach Mineral Resource of 58.8 Mt at an average grade of 0.19 g/t gold and 0.47 g/t silver, containing 364 k ounces gold and 897 k ounces silver.

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Jeffrey A. Pontius (CPG 11044), a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that form the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Pontius is not independent of Corvus, as he is the CEO and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

Carl E. Brechtel, (Nevada PE 008744 and Registered Member 353000 of SME), a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has coordinated execution of the work outlined in this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Brechtel is not independent of Corvus, as he is the COO and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

The work program at the NBP was designed and supervised by Mark Reischman, Corvus' Nevada Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project log and track all samples prior to sealing and shipping. Quality control is monitored by the insertion of blind certified standard reference materials and blanks into each sample shipment. All resource sample shipments are sealed and shipped to ALS Chemex in Reno, Nevada, for preparation and then on to ALS Chemex in Reno, Nevada, or Vancouver, B.C., for assaying. ALS Chemex's quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025:1999. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Finally, representative blind duplicate samples are forwarded to ALS Chemex and an ISO compliant third-party laboratory for additional quality control.

The Independent Qualified Person, Scott E. Wilson, visited the NBP site during 2014, 2015 and 2016. Mr. Wilson has performed data verification by examining core materials at the site, and has selected check samples to develop independent verifying assays of intervals by the Inspectorate laboratory in Reno, NV. Geologic data development processes were reviewed and observed during a site visit. All drilling geologic description, assaying data and geochemical data have been provided in a database format to Metal Mining Consultants Inc. for the purpose of estimating the resource. The Qualified Person has reviewed the News Release and approved its publication.

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of Metal Mining Consultants Inc., is an independent consulting geologist specializing in Mineral Reserve and Resource calculation reporting, mining project analysis and due diligence evaluations. He is acting as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, for the overall technical report, and the Mineral Resource estimate. Mr. Wilson has over 28 years of experience in surface mining and is a Registered Member (#4025107RM) of Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc. Mr. Wilson and Metal Mining Consultants, Inc. are independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at North Bullfrog, Nevada. In addition, the Company controls another exploration property, Mother Lode, with gold mineralization near the NBP. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of those discoveries to maximize share price leverage in a recovering gold and silver market.

