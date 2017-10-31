

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Signs from U.S. Futures Index implies that the market is set to spring back after lower closing on Monday. The Employment Cost Index to be released Tuesday morning is closely watched by traders. Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are trading in a positive territory.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 27 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 15.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed slightly lower. The Nasdaq edged down just 2.30 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,698.96. The Dow slid 85.45 points or 0.4 percent to 23,348.74 and the S&P 500 fell 8.24 points or 0.3 percent to 2,572.83.



On the economic front, the Employment Cost Index for the third quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts consensus for growth of 0.7 percent, up from 0.5 percent in the previous quarter.



The Redbook Data that tracks comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores on a weekly basis, will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week the store sales were up 3.5 percent.



The State Street Investor Confidence Index will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month the index was at 104.4.



The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August that tracks monthly changes in the value of residential real estate in 20 metropolitan regions across the U.S. will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, compared to 0.3 percent in the previous month.



In the corporate sector, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported that third quarter net income attributable to the company more than doubled to $2.84 billion or $0.47 per share from $1.36 billion or $0.22 per share a year ago. Adjusted income was $4.06 billion, compared to $3.76 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.67, compared to $0.61 last year. Revenues for the quarter increased 1 percent to $13.17 billion from prior year's $13.05 billion.



For fiscal 2017, the company raised the midpoint of adjusted earnings per share guidance range by $0.03 to a range of $2.58 to $2.62. Revenues are now expected to be $52.4 billion to $53.1 billion, compared to previous estimate of $52 billion to $54 billion.



Most Asian stocks fell on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed marginally higher at 3,393.34 after an official survey showed China's manufacturing sector growth softened more than expected in October largely due to weak new orders. The manufacturing PMI fell to 51.6 from 52.4 in September.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 90.65 points or 0.32 percent to close at 28,245.54.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average closed marginally lower at 22,011.61, while the broader Topix index shed 0.28 percent to end at 1,765.96.



Australian shares erased early gains to end a tad lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 10.10 points or 0.17 percent to 5,909, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 7.30 points or 0.12 percent lower at 5,976.40.



European shares are trading moderately higher. CAC 40 of France is up 5.29 points or 0.10 percent, while DAX of Germany is adding 12.03 points or 0.09 percent. FTSE 100 of England is climbing 5.94 points or 0.07 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 52.10 points or 0.57 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone is rising 0.24 percent.



