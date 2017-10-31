WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, today announced that the company's CEO, Keshav Murugesh, will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Presentation: 10:30 AM (Eastern)

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: Keshav Murugesh, CEO

Live webcast available on WNS's website at http://ir.wns.com

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 300+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of September 30, 2017, WNS had 35,121 professionals across 52 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

