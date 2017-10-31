Poster on the study to be presented at the Diabetes Technology Society Meeting in Bethesda, MD on November 2-4, 2017

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, announced the results of a feasibility study that examined the impact of Glooko's product, the Mobile Insulin Dosing System (MIDS) on glycemic control of people with type 2 diabetes on long acting insulin. MIDS is currently available for investigational use only. Insulin management can be an arduous process for a person with diabetes (PWD). In this feasibility study, Glooko evaluated the extent to which its MIDS for long-acting insulin (LAI) dose adjustment can help people with type 2 diabetes, make appropriate titration adjustments, and improve their glycemic status.

A recent study found that PWD are likely to skip insulin injections.[i, ii] Adherence to insulin therapy ranges from 33.2% -77% of people on insulin. [iii],[iv], [v] , [vi] Interestingly, increasing adherence to diabetes medications by 10% is associated with an 8.6% 28.9% reduction in annual health care costs. [vii] Patients who are adherent to insulin therapy also have lower total healthcare costs although they have higher pharmacy costs. [viii] Ultimately, the goal of the MIDS mHealth application is to improve glycemic outcomes and increase adherence to a long-acting insulin regimen.

"We are thrilled to see early clinical evidence show the positive impact the Glooko Mobile Insulin Dosing System can have on people with diabetes," said Rick Altinger, CEO of Glooko. "Glooko's mission has always been to improve clinical outcomes for people with diabetes by making diabetes management easier through digital tools. The potential for improving adherence and thus improving outcomes and reducing costs - can be invaluable to people with diabetes on long-acting insulin globally."

The feasibility study, although only for a three week duration, showed that participants experienced the following clinical results as a result of using MIDS:

Mean Blood Glucose Decrease: The mean blood glucose level of participants decreased on average by 18.2 mg/dL (from 163.9 mg/dL to 145.7 mg/dL; P .046).

The mean blood glucose level of participants decreased on average by 18.2 mg/dL (from 163.9 mg/dL to 145.7 mg/dL; P .046). In-Range Blood Glucose Readings Increase: The proportion of in-range blood glucose readings (defined as 80-180 mg/dL) of participants increased by 9% points from 64.2% to 73.2%; P .048 on average.

The proportion of in-range blood glucose readings (defined as 80-180 mg/dL) of participants increased by 9% points from 64.2% to 73.2%; P .048 on average. Reduction in the Rate of Hyperglycemic Events : The percentage of hyperglycemic events (defined as readings >250 mg/dL) of participants decreased from 14.1% of readings to 3.2% of readings; P 0.029 on average.

: The percentage of hyperglycemic events (defined as readings >250 mg/dL) of participants decreased from 14.1% of readings to 3.2% of readings; P 0.029 on average. Long-Acting Insulin Dose: The recommended LAI dose increased by 18.7% from the initial dosage by the end of the study period (P .013) on average.

Every participant but one was already on long-acting insulin, but without the benefit of MIDS prior to the study.

For more information about the results of this study, download the poster from the Glooko resource page after the DTS event or come see our poster presentation at the DTS conference on Friday November 3rd from 4:20-6:30pm in Bethesda, MD.

[i] QJM. 2007 ;100(6):345-50. [ii] Diabetes Care. 2010 ;33(2):240-5. [iii] QJM. 2007 ;100(6):345-50. [iv] Patient Prefer Adherence. 2008; 2:87-95. [v] Diabet Med. 2012;29(5):682-9. [vi] Diabetes Care. 2005 ;28(1):78-83. [vii] Clin Ther. 2003 ;25(11):2958-71. [viii] Am Health Drug Benefits. 2015 ;8(3):148-58.

About Glooko

Glooko uses technology to make diabetes management easier by enabling people with diabetes (PWD) and their care teams to manage all aspects of diabetes care. The company's self-management mobile app automatically uploads data from devices including blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, CGMs and several fitness and activity trackers providing timely and verified data. Efficiently managing device data enables PWD and care teams to correlate data with diet, exercise, medication and other information. Glooko provides care teams with an easy office data upload solution and a population health app which enhance support for PWD during and in-between office visits. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, Glooko is used by 7,000 clinics and almost 1.5 million PWD in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com

Glooko MIDS is currently for Investigational Use Only. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

©2017 Glooko, Inc. Glooko and Diasend is a trademark of Glooko, Inc. All rights reserved. PRM 0437 Rev B

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005596/en/

Contacts:

Sterling Communications

Dana Schroeder

dschroeder@sterlingpr.com