Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Diebold Nixdorf,
Incorporated / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication
of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-10-31 / 12:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / English: October 31, 2017 English:
https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/viewer?action=view&cik=28823&accession_number=00
00028823-17-000139&xbrl_type=v
2017-10-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com
