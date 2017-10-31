Ganapati plc - Unaudited Interim Results 31 July 2017

31 October 2017

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati' or "the Company')

Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 July 2017

Ganapati today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2017.

Chairman's Statement

Review of the Six Months Period ended 31 July 2017

Ganapati is a Company that develops online casino software and mobile applications. In particular, the Company's strength has been creating online casino games combining the unique contents of Japan with the traditional slot games. During this period under review the Company has continued to develop pan-European partnerships. These will allow Ganapati to create online games with multiple popular content based on the special advantage it has in its use and understanding of Japanese history and culture.

Financial Review

The unaudited results for the six-month period ended 31 July 2017 show a loss of (£ 4,541,031) (six months to 31 July 2016: (£8,750,140). The loss per share was (14p) (six months to 31 July 2016: (28p).

Total income was £2,186,278 (six months to 31 July 2016: £1,337,493). Net liabilities at the end of the period under review were £21,598,900 (as at 31 July 2016: £16,977,331).

The Company continues to rely on the bonds bought by Japanese investors. These have a three-year maturity date with an option to renew for a further year. The Directors are pleased to confirm that as the early bonds come up for repayment, many Japanese investors have agreed to extend for a further one year. These can continue to be extended each year upon the approval of the investor. The Company is attracting new investors.

On 27 July 2017 the Company was able to announce that the first equity for debt swap for 1,172,941 new ordinary shares involving Equity Midas Co Ltd and CD One LLC had been completed.

Review of Operations

The Company continues to operate and update its three Apps - BUZZ POP, Zapppi and My list.

BUZZ POP has been downloaded over 140,000 times and has been updated many times to improve its potential profitability. During this period under review there was a new iOS update (the mobile operating system developed by Apple Inc.) which has, temporarily, hindered further development. Your directors expect this issue to be resolved before the end of the year.?

The Online Casino business of the subsidiary companies in Estonia and Malta are progressing well and it is estimated that ten new games will be completed by the end of the fiscal year. Ganapati (Malta) has established a subsidiary company, Ganalogics SRL, as a game development base in Romania.

The sales teams are working on negotiating contracts with online casino operators, and also attending online casino conventions pursuant to meeting new operators and signing agreements.

The Company, including the office in London, has locations around the world and there is a weekly Skype meeting between the six divisional heads to ensure communication and continuity of the agreed strategy.

The Gambling Commission

Whilst the Company is maintaining a constructive dialogue with the Gambling Commission it has been decided to withdraw the current application and submit a fresh application in due course which will reflect the growing strength of the Company. In the interim, the Company will rely on the Class 4 licence obtained by our wholly owned subsidiary Ganapati (Malta) Limited. On 2 June 2017 we announced this award by the Malta Gambling Commission which allows Ganapati (Malta) Limited to offer the Group's Japanese-themed casino games to Malta-licensed operators.

Post Period End Events

The main operational events have been covered in the sections above.

On 14 September 2017 it was announced that Mr Toshitaka Nakajima had been appointed Chief Financial Officer. On 1 August 2017 it was announced that Mr Taku Sawada had been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. On the same date it was announced that Mr Mitsuya Fujimoto had resigned as Chief Operating Officer.

Corporate Governance

The Company runs an Audit Committee and will be forming a Remuneration Committee before the end of the year. The roles and composition of the committee is kept under regular review.

Risk Assessment

While during the period under review, the Company has, through its pan-European expansion, created new and potentially significant opportunities, the Directors believe there continue to be three main risks to a possible loss of value of the shares:

Firstly, if the generation of revenues is delayed further.

Secondly, if anticipated revenue generation is below the estimates of the Directors.

With the appointment of Mr Toshitaka Nakajima as Chief Financial Officer, the Company believes its financial reporting will become increasingly competent.

Thirdly, if the Company cannot continue to maintain the support of its Japanese investors and/or cannot attract further equity investment.

During the period under review the Chairman has met regularly with the directors of GPJ Limited and has obtained re-assurances that the investment needed during this loss-making phase is available. The equity for debt swap referred to above is significant.

Outlook

Ganapati is not affected by the Brexit negotiations: our markets are global. Whilst the financial results achieved in this six month period show reduced losses and significant cash reserves, delays in rolling out our games have absorbed executive time, and the new iOS update referred to above, has frustrated the increased generation of revenues from the Apps. However, we believe the improved financial performance will continue. The atmosphere and commitment amongst our staff is at the highest level yet. We are recruiting well. Your directors remain committed to repaying the faith of our investors.

Tony Drury

Chairman

31 October 2017

The directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2017

Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2017 Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2016 Audited

Year ended

31 January

2017 Notes £ £ £ Turnover 2,186,278 1,337,493 3,269,908 Administrative expenses (4,916,666) (9,122,563) (10,415,497) Operating loss (2,730,388) (7,785,070) (7,145,589) Other income 2 9,041 - Interest payable (760,199) (686,396) (1,475,129) Amounts written off investments - - (106,140) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (3,490,585) (8,413,225) (8,726,858) Taxation (1,044,331) (287,715) (719,863) Loss on ordinary activities after taxation (4,534,916) (8,750,140) (9,446,721) Non-controlling interests (6,115) - (12,379) Loss for the financial period (4,541,031) (8,750,140) (9,459,100) Basic loss per share, pence 4 (14) (28) (31)

There are no items of other comprehensive income.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2017

Ordinary share capital Share

premium Retained deficit Minority Non-controlling interest Total

Equity £ £ £ £ £ At 31 January 2017 308,197 396,526 (18,467,146) 88,510 (17,673,913) Loss for the period - - (4,541,031) 6,115 (4,534,916) Conversion of debt to equity 11,729 598,200 - - 609,929 At 31 July 2017 319,926 994,726 (23,008,177) 94,625 (21,598,900)

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 JULY 2017

Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2017 Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2016 Audited

Year ended

31 January

2017 Notes £ £ £ NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 19,277,891 8,897,175 13,535,736 Tangible assets 147,663 80,864 118,257 Investments - 106,140 - 19,425,554 9,084,179 13,653,993 CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 1,977,430 1,632,773 2,013,344 Cash and cash equivalents 1,906,053 1,497,125 2,376,011 3,883,483 3,129,898 4,389,355 CURRENT LIABILITIES Creditors (861,205) (831,998) (772,933) NET CURRENT ASSETS 3,022,277 2,297,900 3,616,422 NET ASSETS 22,447,831 11,382,079 17,270,415 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans (44,046,731) (28,359,410) (34,944,328) (21,598,900) (16,977,331) (17,673,913) EQUITY Ordinary share capital 3 319,926 308,197 308,197 Share premium 994,726 396,526 396,526 Non-controlling interest 94,625 76,131 88,510 Retained deficit (23,008,177) (17,758,185) (18,467,146) TOTAL EQUITY (21,598,900) (16,977,331) (17,673,913)

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2017

Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2017 Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2016 Audited

Year ended

31 January

2017 £ £ £ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the year (4,541,031) (8,750,140) (9,459,100) Adjusted for: Depreciation charge 14,917 - 33,021 Amounts written off investments - - 106,140 Finance income (2) - - Finance cost 760,199 686,396 1,475,129 Tax charge 1,044,331 287,715 719,863 Non-controlling interest 6,115 - 12,379 Unrealised foreign exchange loss on borrowings 6,115 5,706,425 12,379 (2,715,471) (2,069,604) (7,112,568) Working capital adjustments: Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 35,914 (612,447) (935,546) Increase in trade and other payables 88,272 176,943 187,942 (2,591,285) (2,505,108) (7,860,172) Taxation paid (996,850) (217,651) (680,811) Interest paid (760,197) (686,396) (1,475,129) Net cash used in operating activities (4,348,332) (3,409,155) (10,016,112) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments to acquire intangible assets (5,179,706) (890,070) (5,528,631) Payments to acquire tangible assets (44,323) - (76,128) Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets - - 1,937 Net cash used in investing activities (5,224,029) (890,070) (5,602,822) FINANCING ACTIVITIES New loans 9,102,403 4,515,035 16,713,630 Net cash generated by financing activities 9,102,403 4,515,035 16,713,630 Increase / (decrease) in cash (469,958) 215,810 1,094,696 Cash at the beginning of the year 2,376,011 1,281,315 1,281,315 Cash at the end of the year 1,906,053 1,497,125 2,376,011

NOTES TO THE INTERIM RESULTS

Interim accounts

The financial information set out in this interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2017, prepared under FRS 102, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Copies of the interim report are available to view and download from the Company's website: www.ganapatiplc.com.

Accounting policies

The interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102, including Financial Reporting Standard 104, "Interim Financial Reporting', and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2017.

The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe that the going concern basis is appropriate for the preparation of the financial statements as the Company is in a position to meet all its liabilities as they fall due.

Share capital

Share capital Share premium £ £

Allotted, called up and fully paid 31,992,653 ordinary shares of 1p each 319,926 994,726 319,926 994,726

Loss per share

The basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Six months ended

31 July

2017

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 July

2016

(unaudited) Year ended

31 January

2017

(audited) Weighted average number of shares in the period 31,992,653 30,819,712 30,819,712 Total loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company (£4,541,031) (£8,750,140) (£9,459,100)

Basic loss per share: (14p) (28p) (31p)

Unrealised foreign exchange loss on borrowings

Unrealised foreign exchange loss on borrowings represents an exchange difference on loans denominated in Japanese Yen.

Dividends

No interim dividend will be paid.