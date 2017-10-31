GPON Technology Market by Component, Technology, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The overall GPON technology market was valued at USD 6.71 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 11.07 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.45% between 2017 and 2023.The growth of this market is driven by the increasing penetration of FTTH services in Asia Pacific, growing demand for high-speed broadband services, advancements in GPON technology, and high demand for GPON for triple-play services.

In this report, the GPON technology market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, vertical, and geography. Optical network terminal led the market in 2016 primarily owing to the high demand for GPON for triple-play services, growing demand for high-speed broadband services, advancements in GPON technology, and increasing penetration of FTTH services in APAC.

The NG-PON2 technology is expected to be commercialized by 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR till 2023, replacing the 2.5G PON technology. The FTTH application held the largest size of the GPON technology market in 2016, while the market for the backhaul application is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily because of the growth of the XGS-PON and NG-PON2 technologies, which will witness higher adoption in the mobile backhaul application compared to 2.5G PON and XG-PON.

The residential vertical is expected to hold the largest size of the GPON technology market during the forecast period. The GPON technology is primarily used for the FTTH market as optical fiber technology gained popularity owing to its ability to provide Internet connection directly to the home. AT&T, Verizon, and other leading operators in the US are investing in installing GPON architecture that will be installed in residencies either through the FTTH or FTTP route. GPON technology for the residential purpose is primarily used for the applications such as high-speed data, IPTV, voice, and CATV services.

