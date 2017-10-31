

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $367 million, or $1.05 per share. This was higher than $339 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.27 billion. This was up from $3.25 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $367 Mln. vs. $339 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $3.27 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.06



