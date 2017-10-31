Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) ("Kesselrun") is pleased to provide the following update on its 100% owned Bluffpoint Gold Project:

Surface exploration on Bluffpoint continues to yield encouraging results. Surface channel sampling results received include 5.2 g/t gold over a composite sample length of 3.2 metres and 0.9 g/t gold over a composite sample length of 8.7 metres. These sample results are from a zone of gold mineralization located approximately 3 kilometres north of the zone trenched and drilled in 2012-2013.

Michael Thompson, P. Geo., President and CEO commented, "These encouraging results from Bluffpoint are continuing to assist us in our modelling of this very large gold mineralizing system. We believe the emerging gold district of Rainy River is in its infancy highlighted by the recent announcement by New Gold achieving commercial production at its Rainy River Mine".

Table 1: Summary of Significant Channel Sample Results - Bluffpoint Project (1)

Channel ID Zone Weighted Grade Au (g/t) Length (m) F18 F 5.2 3.2 F19 F 1.0 4.0 F20 F 6.4 0.6 F21 F 1.1 2.1 Q2 Q 0.9 8.7

(1) Contiguous sampling lengths are dictated by the exposure of rock available to sample and not necessarily the width of the zone. Channel samples are cut as close to perpendicular to the strike of mineralization as possible but are not representative of true width of the zone.

Kesselrun holds 4.7M First Mining Finance (TSX:FF) shares with a current value of approximately $3M as of market close yesterday which management believes gives Kesselrun sufficient means to implement its corporate strategy going forward.

Kesselrun's Bluffpoint Gold Project is located approximately 50 km northeast of, and on the same structural trend as, New Gold's Rainy River Mine which recently achieved commercial production (See New Gold's October 19, 2017 news release). Kesselrun's management believes Bluffpoint has all the ingredients to host a major gold deposit and continues to move the project forward.