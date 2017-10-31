Verseon will present preclinical data on its novel anticancer drug candidates, which have shown promising results in preliminary testing against tumor cell lines resistant to major chemotherapy agents. The results will be shown at the BIO-Europe conference held in Berlin from November 6-8, 2017.

Cancer still remains a primary concern with almost 1.7 million people in the US newly diagnosed with some form of cancer in 2016. Currently, chemotherapy is essential to the treatment of most cancers. However, tumors in many patients become resistant to chemotherapy agents over time, limiting the effectiveness of available drugs.

Dr. Anirban Datta, Verseon's Director of Discovery Biology, will present the first preclinical results on a new class of anticancer agents, which are potent against a range of cancer cell lines in cell-based assays. In particular, he will highlight the effectiveness of these new drug candidates against cancer cell lines resistant to established chemotherapy agents.

"We are really excited about these results as they show that our novel chemotherapy agents are largely unaffected by mechanisms of multidrug resistance. This fills an important need for the treatment of many cancers, especially for patients with recurrent solid tumors," said Dr. Datta.

Verseon uses its innovative computer-driven drug discovery platform to generate new drug candidates for a variety of indications. This platform provides access to many more drug-like molecules than are available to conventional pharmaceutical companies. Verseon currently has active programs in anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Time: 5:15 PM

Location: CityCube Berlin, Room M3 on Level 3

About Verseon

Verseon Corporation (www.verseon.com, AIM: VSN) is a technology-based pharmaceutical company that employs its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to develop novel therapeutics that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. The Company is applying its platform to a growing drug pipeline and currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

