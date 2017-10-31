

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.43 billion, or $1.34 per share. This was higher than $1.18 billion, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $3.39 billion. This was up from $2.88 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q3): $3.39 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.7%



