Riverbed SteelCentral Aternity provides UK's largest builders' merchant with real-time visibility to fix problems faster, improving colleague productivity and user experience

Riverbed Technology today announced that Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest supplier of materials to the building, construction and home improvement markets, has selected Riverbed SteelCentral Aternity to increase end-user visibility, improving customer service and enhancing colleague productivity. Since deployment, SteelCentral Aternity, the end-user experience monitoring solution, has significantly reduced the average time it takes to resolve Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application issues, effectively removing problems that could affect in-store revenue.

Travis Perkins plc consists of 23 different businesses, operating from over 2,000 sites across the UK. The organization employs over 28,000 people, and its customers range from individuals using its retail outlets such as Wickes, Tile Giant and Tool Station, through to independent builders and large contractors.

Due to the Group's disparate nature and complex customer base, its digital strategy is focused on delivering a next-generation network that will enhance connectivity between its different businesses and help to migrate services to the cloud in order to make customer service easier, quicker and more accurate. In particular, the Travis Perkins Group needed to ensure that colleagues in every location had a consistent, high quality IT experience, from every day applications such as e-mail to specialist applications such as the Group's new HR application. The Group also needed to make sure that customer-facing systems were working well, such as configuring a kitchen via the Wickes' Vision app or using an in-store Point of Sale (PoS) unit.

Video and Customer Story: Travis Perkins plc uses Riverbed for end-user experience monitoring to deliver a superior customer experience and improve application performance

"It's important for us to gain visibility into, and monitor the performance of applications across our business from a user experience perspective, rather than server and network performance. This helps us to ensure users' experience is of a consistently high standard, which is critical as poor service experiences can affect our customers (and therefore sales figures and brand reputation), just like in any other digitally driven business," says Matt Greaves, Technology Director at Travis Perkins plc. "Before we engaged Riverbed, we had a large set of monitoring tools that overlapped in functionality, and separate teams would purchase their own tools to do specific things. This resulted in a lack of consistency and no way to achieve a 'single pane of glass' view. This has all changed with the deployment of SteelCentral Aternity."

The implementation of SteelCentral Aternity equips Travis Perkins with visibility into the end-user experience of critical business applications, through dashboards that give a real-time view of performance that enables IT to proactively identify and resolve end- user issues, to validate the impact of IT change on end-user experience, and to communicate the extent to which critical applications meet the service expectations of customers and the business.

"With SteelCentral Aternity, our team can now effectively monitor end-user experience for any business critical application in our vast IT environment," adds Greaves. "It gives everyone, including key business decision makers, confidence in our ability to deliver digital excellence. People have more enthusiasm to look at the problems, to be proactive, and to make our customer journeys as effective as possible."

A key feature of SteelCentral Aternity is that it allows IT teams to analyze end-user experience problems from various different angles. They can then be narrowed down to a specific area of concern to change or fix. Greaves shared that he could, for example, investigate a problem from the perspective of the user or the device, or he could analyze by location.

Greaves concludes, "The Travis Perkins Group is in better shape today because we now have insight from SteelCentral Aternity. Before, we had small snapshots of insight, but now we know exactly what our colleagues' experience is like out in branch and in store. This helps us to ensure we're investing our time and energy where it really matters, enabling a positive end-user experience thereby driving colleague productivity and customer satisfaction in a positive direction."

Riverbed Delivers Solutions for Cloud and Digital World

Riverbed is delivering solutions to help companies transition from legacy hardware to a new software-defined and cloud-centric approach to networking, and improve end-user experience, allowing enterprises' digital transformation initiatives to reach their full potential. Riverbed's integrated platform delivers the agility, visibility, and performance businesses need to be successful in a cloud and digital world. By leveraging Riverbed's platform, organizations can deliver apps, data, and services from any public, private, or hybrid cloud across any network to any end-point.

Riverbed SteelCentral is a performance management and control suite that combines user experience, application, and network performance management to provide the visibility needed to diagnose and cure issues before end-users notice a problem, call the help desk, or jump to another web site out of frustration. SteelCentral Aternity closes the IT monitoring Visibility Gap with accurate, real-time information about how end-users actually experience and interact with their applications, devices, and network.

About Riverbed

Riverbed enables organizations to modernize their networks and applications with industry-leading SD-WAN, application acceleration, and visibility solutions. Riverbed's platform allows enterprises to transform application and cloud performance into a competitive advantage by maximizing employee productivity and leveraging IT to create new forms of operational agility. At more than $1 billion in annual revenue, Riverbed's 28,000+ customers include 97% of the Fortune 100 and 98% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at www.riverbed.com

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc is one of the UK's leading distributors of materials to the building and construction and home improvement markets. The Group operates 20+ businesses from approximately 2,000 sites and employs over 28,000 people across the UK. With a proud heritage that can be traced back over 200 years, our employees are continuing that tradition by working with our customers to build better, together. For more information, please visit www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk

