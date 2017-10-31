NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that the company has extended its contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which hosts the massive data requirements of CAKE's cloud-based marketing intelligence solution. Accelerize's three-year, $15 million investment in AWS cloud services will ensure that CAKE is able to continue to scale quickly in support of the company's recently introduced product, Journey by CAKE, which includes even more advanced, data-driven analytics.

CAKE's powerful enterprise solution provides deep, granular insight about every step of the customer journey. The SaaS-based solution empowers advertisers, publishers, agencies and affiliate networks to make better decisions, improve marketing performance across multiple channels and maximize their return on digital spend. In the past year, CAKE efficiently and cost-effectively supported new capabilities, data sources and a growing roster of clients across 40+ countries worldwide. Accelerize's additional investment will ensure that CAKE is fully prepared for future growth.

"The AWS Cloud gives SaaS providers like CAKE the freedom to focus on product innovation and growth without getting bogged down with managing and maintaining data infrastructure," said Mike Clayville, Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Sales and Business Development at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "CAKE has been able to seamlessly scale up with AWS, making it easier for even more customers to take advantage of CAKE and make the most of their marketing investments."

"Understanding and optimizing the customer journey demands technology that can extract insights from massive amounts of marketing data, as fast as possible," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "AWS Cloud provides the scale that we need to unleash the full, real-time power of the CAKE Marketing Intelligence solution. Our additional investment underscores the importance of our relationship with AWS as we continue to welcome new customers around the globe."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the impact of its new enterprise software, its growing worldwide customer base, its ability to quickly and cost effectively scale, and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

