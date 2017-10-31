EAST PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, will host a shareholder update call to discuss its third quarter 2017 results along with its focus on other strategic objectives on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-855-327-6837. International callers can access the call by dialing 1-778-327-3988. An archived audio replay of the conference call will be available for 2 weeks beginning at 4:30 pm Pacific Time on November 9, 2017 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and providing access code 10003798. International callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671. The call will also be archived on Finjan's investor relations website.

ABOUT FINJAN

Established nearly 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation.

