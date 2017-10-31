Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of end-to-end interconnect solutions for servers and storage systems, today announced that it will present at the following conferences during the fourth quarter of 2017:

Credit Suisse 21 st Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, AZ, Tuesday, Nov. 28 th , 2:30 p.m., Mountain Standard Time.

Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, AZ, Tuesday, Nov. 28 , 2:30 p.m., Mountain Standard Time. NASDAQ 37 th Investor Conference in London, England, Wednesday, Dec. 6 th , 4:00 p.m., Greenwich Mean Time.

Investor Conference in London, England, Wednesday, Dec. 6 , 4:00 p.m., Greenwich Mean Time. Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA, Thursday, Dec. 7th, 3:00 p.m., Pacific Standard Time.

When available, a webcast of the live event, as well as a replay, will be available on the company's investor relations website at: http://ir.mellanox.com.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

Note: Mellanox is a registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005145/en/

Contacts:

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

Press/Media Contact

McGrath/Power Public Relations and Communications

Allyson Scott, +1-408-727-0351

allysonscott@mcgrathpower.com

Investor Contact

Jeffrey Schreiner, +1-408-916-0012

jschreiner@mellanox.com

Israel PR Contact

Galai Communications Public Relations

Jonathan Wolf, +972 (0) 3-613-52-84

yoni@galaipr.com