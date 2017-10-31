Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market 2017-2021: Increasing Use of Refurbished Fluoroscopes

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fluoroscopy equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is technological advances. There have been several technological advances in fluoroscopy devices over the years. These include the integration of radiation reducing devices and control circuits with fluoroscopic devices.



According to the report, one driver in the market is wide application of fluoroscopes. Fluoroscopy has several applications in the healthcare industry. It is used for several surgeries such as orthopedic, podiatric, urological, and cardiovascular surgeries. It is also used to investigate the GI tract, including barium enemas, defecating proctograms, barium meals and barium swallows, and enteroclysis. Fluoroscopes are used for liver biopsy, and they have showed good initial safety results. They are also effective for ultrasound-guided liver biopsy.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing use of refurbished fluoroscopes. The use of refurbished fluoroscopes has increased in the recent years, which has affected the sales of new fluoroscopes. The use of refurbished fluoroscope has provided significant cost savings for hospitals. The use of refurbished fluoroscopes has also reduced the cost of treatment for patients. However, this has affected the profits of vendors. The use of refurbished fluoroscopes has decreased the volume of sales of new fluoroscopes purchased by hospitals and other organizations, which has also affected the revenue of vendors.

