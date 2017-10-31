Global Braided Composites Market is Likely to Possess Healthy Growth Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 382.5 Million in 2022, as per a New Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Researchannounces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Braided Composites Market by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sporting Goods, and Others), by Architecture Type (Biaxial, Triaxial, and Others), by Fiber Type (Carbon Composites and Other Composites), by Resin Type (Thermoset Composites and Thermoplastic Composites), and by Region (North America, Europe, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the braided composites market in the global advanced materials industry over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Global Braided Composites Market: Highlights from the Report

As per Stratview Research, the global braided composites market is projected to offer healthy growth and reach an estimated US$ 382.5 million in 2022, which offers an opportunity to the composites industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

The author of the market report concluded that increasing production rates of next-generation aircraft, such as A350XWB; increasing production of luxury and hybrid vehicles; increasing demand for lightweight parts with the purpose to enhance fuel efficiency or to reduce carbon emissions; rising concern over VOC emissions; and an excellent performance of braided parts are the key factors propelling the demand for braided composites.

As per the study, aerospace & defense is projected to remain the largest segment of the global braided composites market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Fan case containment and fuselage frames are some of the major applications of braided composites in the aerospace & defense industry. Automotive is likely to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global braided composites market during the same period, propelled by increasing production rates of hybrid and luxury cars coupled with rising usage of composites.

Based on architecture type, triaxial braided composite is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. It is the most preferred choice for over braiding of parts, owing to its superior performance. Fan case containment is one of the major applications of triaxial braided composites.

In terms of fiber type, carbon fiber is projected to remain the most dominant fiber type in the global braided composites market during the forecast period. All the major end-use industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and sporting goods, are predominantly using carbon fiber-braided composites, owing to their excellent weight reduction properties coupled with high-performance benefits.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest braided composites market during the forecast period, driven by the Aerospace & Defense industry. The USA is projected to remain the growth engine of the North American braided composites market over the next five years. Europe is likely to be the fastest-growing braided composites market during the same period, primarily driven by increasing production rate of A350XWB and increasing demand for composite rich hybrid and luxury vehicles.

The key braided composite part manufacturers are GE Aviation, Airbus Group, BMW AG, Exelis Inc., Sigma Precision Components Ltd., and GKN Aerospace. New application development, formation of mergers & acquisitions, and execution of long-term contracts with customers are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global braided composites market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Braided Composites Market byEnd-Use Industry Type:

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , and RoW)

Sporting Goods (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , and RoW)

Global Braided Composites Market byArchitecture Type:

Biaxial (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , and RoW)

Triaxial (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , and RoW)

Global Braided Composites Market byFiber Type:

Carbon Fiber (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , and RoW)

Other Fibers(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , and RoW)

Global Braided Composites Market byResin Type:

Thermoset Resins (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , and RoW)

Thermoplastic Resins(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , and RoW)

Global Braided Composites Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Rest of the world

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

