

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) reported that its third-quarter net income increased to $1.43 billion or $1.34 per share from $1.18 billion or $1.08 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net Revenue for the quarter grew to $3.40 billion from $2.88 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenues of $3.28 billion.



Net revenue increased 18% as reported and 17% on a currency-neutral basis, driven by an increase in switched transactions of 17%, to 16.9 billion;10% increase in gross dollar volume, on a local currency basis, to $1.4 trillion;An increase in cross-border volumes of 15% on a local currency basis; and acquisitions contributed 2.5 percentage points to this growth. These increases were partially offset by an increase in rebates and incentives, primarily due to new and renewed agreements and increased volumes.



Third-quarter gross dollar volume was up 10% and purchase volume was up 11%.



