BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economic growth remained stable in the third quarter, flash estimate from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research/WIFO revealed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent sequentially, the same rate seen in the previous quarter.



Year-on-year, GDP grew 2.6 percent in the third quarter, slower than the 2.8 percent expansion seen in the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX