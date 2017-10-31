

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Tuesday morning ahead of U.S. inventories data.



The American Petroleum Institute is out with its industry survey this afternoon, followed by official numbers from the Energy Information Administration tomorrow morning.



The reports showed a surprise build in domestic stockpiles a week ago, but oil prices have since risen on speculation OPEC will extend its supply quota deal with Russia. The cartel meets in Vienna November 30.



Meanwhile, U.S. WTI crude oil was down a few cents at $54.12 a barrel, having touched its highest since February. Brent oil has rocketed above $60 in London.



The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August that tracks monthly changes in the value of residential real estate in 20 metropolitan regions across the U.S. will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, compared to 0.3 percent in the previous month.



