

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada GDP data for August and industrial product price index for September at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. The economy is forecast to expand 0.1 percent on month, from a break-even in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie fell against the euro, the aussie and the yen, it held steady against the greenback.



The loonie was worth 1.4953 against the euro, 0.9841 against the aussie, 1.2843 against the greenback and 88.22 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX