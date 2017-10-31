

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Co. (K) reported Tuesday higher profit in its third quarter with a slight increase in net sales. Both comparable earnings per share and top line beat market estimates. Further, the company lifted fiscal 2017 comparable earnings per share view, above market estimates. The company maintained sales and operating profit forecast.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Kellogg shares were gaining around 4.4 percent to trade at $61.47.



For the third quarter, net income increased 1.7 percent to $297 million from $292 million last year. Earnings per share grew 3.7 percent to $0.85 from $0.82 a year ago.



Comparable net income was $367 million or $1.05 per share, compared to $339 million or $0.96 per share last year.



Reported net sales edged up 0.6 percent to $3.27 billion from $3.25 billion a year ago due to the December 2016 acquisition of Parati in Brazil, as well as favorable currency translation.



Comparable net sales dropped 0.8 percent, while currency-neutral comparable net sales declined 1.4 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.94 per share on sales of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



John Bryant, Kellogg Company's chairman said, 'Our third quarter played out as expected. Operating profit margin expansion got an added boost from the transition out of Direct-Store Delivery, and we posted another quarter of sequential improvement in our net sales performance. There was some timing benefit that comes out of the fourth quarter, but these results put us solidly on track to deliver on our fullyear 2017 financial guidance, just as we welcome Steve Cahillane as the eleventh chief executive officer in our Company's history.'



For fiscal 2017, the company continues to forecast a decline in currency-neutral comparable net sales of about 3%, with no change to its estimates for the DSD exit's impact or for the rest of the business.



Guidance is reaffirmed for currency-neutral comparable operating profit growth, which the company still expects will finish the year with 7-9% year on year growth.



Guidance is also reaffirmed for earnings per share on a currency-neutral comparable basis. The Company still expects growth of 8-10% year on year, off a 2016 base that excludes after-tax $0.02 from deconsolidated Venezuela results, to $4.03-$4.09.



On a comparable basis, the company now expects earnings per share to be $4.00-$4.06 for 2017. The company previously expected comparable earnings per share of $3.97-$4.03 for 2017. Analysts expect earnings of $3.97 per share for the year.



Cahillane stated, 'Going forward, strong productivity programs give us good visibility into cost savings, and we will continue to transform and drive this business back to top-line growth.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX