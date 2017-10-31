Hemp CBD Infused Product Development Key Catalyst for Growth in Cannabis Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Hemp, Cannabis and Marijuana Industry continued growth in the market is displaying how much potential it has for becoming one of the fastest growing sectors on Wall Street. The combined market is showing phenomenal signs of growth and current indicators suggest that, particularly in the United States it has the potential to be a very large industry. The enormous potential for expansion and those investors and companies not trouble by the political issues, are seeing big revenue possibilities as operations and new products hit the market on almost a daily basis.Hemp and Cannabis Companies from around the market with current and recent developments include: Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP), mCig, Inc. (OTC: MCIG), Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB).

Hemp, Inc.(OTC: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere, announced today that the Company has been featured in "Could Hemp Save the Planet?", a new Documercial Group video production that details the various business operations of Hemp, Inc. and its role in driving forward the hemp industrial revolution that is transforming the American landscape. When discussing the positive environmental impacts that hemp can potentially make on the world, such as removing more carbon dioxide from the air than any other cash crop, this three-minute documercial hosted by Director of Documercial Group Mike "Zappy" Zapolin states, "If Bruce is right, hemp could save the world." Read this and more news for HEMP athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/hemp.html

"Could Hemp Save the Planet?" features Hemp, Inc.'s news that its hemp processing and manufacturing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina became operational this summer - a massive feat in the realm of North American hemp production. It also features the Company's NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor. Zappy states that this is the machine that "extracts medical grade CBD oils," adding that "these are the oils that are helping kids to stop having seizures."

"We are very pleased to have this prominent coverage of all the ground-breaking activities that are taking place at Hemp, Inc. headquarters in Spring Hope," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "It is a very proud moment to watch this incredible coverage of our state-of-the-art operations as it relates to our larger mission to support and empower the small family farm through the production of hemp."

"Hemp is going to disrupt a lot of different industries, and we see Hemp, Inc. at the center of that through what the Company is accomplishing in North Carolina," Zapolin said. Zapolin aka "Zappy" is the Creator and Director of the award-winning documentary film "The Reality Of Truth." The film is about the importance of exploring one's mind for answers and healing, and features actress Michelle Rodriguez and Deepak Chopra; the feature length film has garnered millions of views. Also contributing to the creation of the film is Documercial Group filmmaker and photographer Andres Jimenez.

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

mCig Inc., (OTCQB: MCIG) closed up over 3% on Monday trading over 1.6 Million shares by the market close. mCig, a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis markets, announced recently that the company will spin-off its technology division as a stand-alone public company. In conjunction with the spin-off, mCig shareholders will be awarded shares in the proposed public entity based on their holdings in MCIG. mCig Inc. expects to file the appropriate documents with the SEC within the next 45 days.The implementation for a spin-off was originally planned from the beginning, during the initial establishment of GigeTech, Inc., MCIG's technology subsidiary, which provides a wide range of services such as software solutions, advertising, e-commerce, advisory services and consultations, financial services, blockchain integrated technologies, product design, branding, and various other technology offerings.

Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS) closed up over 8% on Monday trading over 15.4 Million shares by the market close. Cannabis Science, Inc., a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, reported yesterday on Federal court action 8-K filing. On October 27, 2017, Cannabis Science, Inc. (the "Company"), along with its partners Winnemucca Shosoni, MBS, American States University, Free Spirit Organics and HRM Farms (collectively the "Plaintiffs"), filed a Complaint in the United States District Court in and for the Eastern District of California (the "Complaint") against San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors; San Joaquin County Counsel; Erin Hiroko Sakata; Miguel Villapudua; Katherine Miller; Tom Patti; Bob Elliott; Chuck Winn; San Joaquin County District Attorney; San Joaquin County Sheriff; Drug Enforcement Administration and Does 1-50 (collectively the "Defendants").

GreenGro Technologies, Inc . (OTC: GRNH) closed up slightly on Monday trading over 1.3 Million shares by the market close.Greengro Technologies, a leader in the US indoor controlled environment agriculture and vertical farming industry, earlier this month announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Biodynamics, Inc., was awarded a purchase contract to build a 2-acre turn-key fully automated photovoltaic solar glass hydroponic cannabis greenhouse in Greenfield California, for Canna Culture Collective Inc., San Jose, California. Under the terms of the agreement, Biodynamics will construct an 88,364 sq. ft. PV solar glass hydroponic cannabis greenhouse for Canna Culture Collective, Inc., and expects to start construction as soon as permitting is complete in the first quarter of 2018.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) closed up over 5% on Monday trading over 3.5 Million shares by the market close. Rocky Mountain High Brands, a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp-infused food and beverage products and a naturally high alkaline spring water, announced late last week that its subsidiary, Rocky Mountain High Water Company, LLC, has a non-gaming vendor registration license with Osage Casinos, the gaming enterprise of the Osage Tribe, to sell its Eagle Spirit Spring Water in their retail establishments. Under this license Eagle Spirit Spring Water is now being sold in this market.

