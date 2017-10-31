Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - Lara Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: LRA) ("Lara" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that analysis of the recently acquired electromagnetic survey data for the Company's Planalto copper project in the Carajás Province of northern Brazil, has identified several conductors, one of which is coincident with the best copper values from Lara's soil sampling and that was not tested by the previous drilling.

Follow-up mapping and sampling has been completed in recent weeks to better define this target, which is now interpreted as being related to a zone of shearing and metasomatic alteration, that is typical of iron oxide copper gold systems (IOCG) of the Carajás Province. The target zone extends along the contact between granitic and meta-volcano-sedimentary rocks for over 1,000 metres of strike length and is between 150 metres and 400 metres in width at surface.

Miles Thompson, President and CEO of Lara commented: "This is one of the most compelling targets we've seen in the decade or more that Lara has been active in the Carajás and we have thus elected to undertake a scout drilling program ourselves, prior to offering the project again for joint venture".

Qualified Person

Michael Bennell, Lara's Vice President Exploration and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical information in this news release.

About Lara

Lara is an exploration company following the Prospect Generator business model, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of prospects and deposits located mostly in Brazil and Peru. Lara's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LRA".

