Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTC: APAAF) (FSE: A0I) (MU: A0I) (BE: A0I) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce exceptional geochemical assay results from the ground prospecting and radiometric surveying program (the "Program") on the high-grade rare earth element ("REE") plus uranium Alces Lake property (the "Property"), located 29 km north of the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan.

Geochemical assay highlights, reported as rare earth oxides ("REO"), from the following zones, which include the new discoveries at Wilson, Danny, Hinge and NW Wilson, are as follows:

Ivan 49.64 weight % Total REO over 0.95m 45.92 weight % Total REO over 1.85m



Wilson 30.76 weight % Total REO in boulder 18.53 weight % Total REO over 2.7m 9.07 weight % Total REO over 4.6m including 20.94 weight % Total REO over 1.8m 6.62 weight % Total REO over 1.8m



Danny 13.63 weight % to 2.43 weight % Total REO outcrop grab samples

Hinge 8.73 weight % to 3.74 weight % Total REO in boulders 1.90 weight % over 1.5m Total REO



NW Wilson 5.10 weight % to 1.68 weight % Total REO in boulder and outcrop grab samples



The mineralization in the above zones have uniformly high concentrations of critical REEs, such as Neodymium ("Nd") and Praseodymium ("Pr"), both of which account for about 20% and 5% of the Total REEs, respectively. Critical REEs are defined as those with scarce supply, in high demand, and criticality in much high-tech applications such as electric vehicles, cell phones, wind turbines and magnets. As of September 8, 2017, both Nd and Pr prices were up 81% and 89% since the beginning of 2017 to $78.00/kg and $93.50/kg, respectively.

James Sykes, Vice-President, Exploration & Development, comments: "The assay results from the prospecting program showcase some of the highest-grade REE occurrences in the world. The Program was truly successful in that we:

identified four new high-grade REE mineralized surface showings on the Property, showed continuity of the high-grade REE occurrences over several metres, where possible, and identified geological controls that will help us delineate and possibly connect some of the zones together in future programs.

We are very excited with these results and are planning an overburden stripping program followed by diamond drilling, and expect to start the work as soon as weather conditions are favourable in early May or June 2018."

In addition to REEs, the following elements show positive linear correlations with increasing REO grades;

uranium (U 3 O 8 ): up to 0.20 weight % maximum and average 0.04 weight %,

O ): up to 0.20 weight % maximum and average 0.04 weight %, thorium (ThO 2 ): up to 5.51 weight % maximum and average 1.09 weight %,

): up to 5.51 weight % maximum and average 1.09 weight %, scandium (Sc): up to 141 parts-per-million ("ppm") maximum and average 28 ppm, and

phosphorus pentoxide (P 2 O 5 ): up to 31.4 weight % and average of 6.24 weight %.

Geochemical assay results and REO conversion factors can be found in Table 1. A map showing the locations of the samples is provided as Figure 1. The management of Appia considers geochemical assay results with greater than 2 weight % Total REO to be "high-grade".

All samples with reported distances were removed from outcrops using a cut-off saw and hammer and chisel. The samples were cut one inch thick and deep in individual segments ranging from 0.18 m to 0.95 m along the reported distance. The sample distances and mineralization continuity were limited to visible and accessible outcrop exposures ie: all sampled outcrops either i) disappeared under thick vegetation cover, ii) dipped below the overburden, iii) were eroded along trend, or iv) the terrain proved to be too difficult to continue sampling.

Geochemical assay results were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) certified laboratory in Saskatoon, SK, for multi-element and REE analysis using the ICPMS, Whole-Rock, Boron and Rare Earth Element Lab Packages. The Rare Earth Element analysis uses a lithium metaborate fusion to dissolve refractory minerals, such as monazite.

All geochemical results reported herein have passed rigorous internal QAQC review and compilation.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on discovering high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its recently acquired properties, Loranger, Otherside and Eastside, as well as delineating high-grade REEs and uranium on the Alces Lake property. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for about 62,976 hectares (155,617 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The company also has NI 43-101 compliant resources of 8.0 M lbs U 3 O 8 and 47.7 M lbs Total REE Indicated and 20.1 M lbs U 3 O 8 and 133.2 M lbs Total REE Inferred in the Teasdale Zone plus 27.6 M lbs U 3 O 8 Inferred in the Banana Lake Zone in the historic mining camp of Elliot Lake in Ontario (previously reported in the Company's news release dated August 14, 2013). The resources are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 450 M lbs. U 3 O 8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Appia currently has 52.3 million common shares outstanding, 65.3 million shares fully diluted.

The technical content concerning the Alces Lake property in this news release was reviewed and approved by Thomas Skimming, P.Eng, a Director of Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President, CEO and Director: (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) appia@appiaenergy.ca

James Sykes, VP Exploration & Development, (tel) 306-221-8717, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) jsykes@uraniumgeologist.com

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com