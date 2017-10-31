

Puma VCT 8 plc (the 'Company')



31 October 2017



Results of General Meeting



At a general meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of general meeting of the Company dated 2 October 2017 (the 'Resolutions') were passed with the requisite majority.



A copy of the summary of the proxy votes received will be place on the Company's website at www.pumainvestments.co.uk. A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company's shares on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority will take effect from 8.00am on 1 November 2017.



