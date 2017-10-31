

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $403.1 million, or $1.37 per share. This was higher than $378.0 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $3.56 billion. This was up from $3.39 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $403.1 Mln. vs. $378.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -EPS (Q3): $1.37 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $3.56 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.45 Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 - $4.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX