SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Virtual Instruments, the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management, today announced a new partnership with Möbius Partners, a leading Texas-based IT solutions provider offering best-of-breed technology and services for large enterprise organizations. Möbius Partners provides strategic services, technical expertise and sales support to corporate and public-sector customers throughout the central United States.

Through the new partnership, Möbius Partners provides its customers with analytics-driven performance auditing, benchmarking and monitoring services for managing their business-critical application infrastructures. These services will enable them to drive peak performance, availability and utilization no matter what changes occur.

Mobius customers will have access to both Virtual Instruments' VirtualWisdom Infrastructure Performance Assessment (IPA) service, and the Load DynamiX Enterprise storage performance testing and validation service (PTVS). The power of the combined services gives IT managers and collaborative teams the clarity, control and authoritative understanding required for continually optimizing their increasingly hybrid data centers.

"We pride ourselves on partnering with enterprise technology companies that we consider to be 'best of breed' in their offerings," said Scott King, Chief Technology Officer, Möbius Partners. "Virtual Instruments is squarely in that category, as it offers highly vetted and differentiated products and services that will simplify the lives of our customers through superior IT operational intelligence."

Organizations are increasingly looking for ways to make better decisions about their infrastructure to optimize resource utilization and assure the performance of their business-critical applications. In fact, a recent report from the Enterprise Strategy Group showed that 94 percent of respondents said their organization ensures application performance and availability by using monitoring tools, and 54 percent of those respondents prefer to use vendor-independent monitoring tools.

"Our mission is to expand our channel program to help our partners become vendor-independent trusted advisors to their customers," said Sheen Khoury, EVP of worldwide sales at Virtual Instruments. "By joining Möbius Partners' network of industry-leading partners, we're ensuring that an even broader set of customers will have access to our award-winning solutions and the services they need to optimize their entire infrastructure from a cost, performance and availability perspective."

Virtual Instruments offers real-time infrastructure performance monitoring, analytics, and storage validation products that provide breakthrough application workload visibility to Global 2000 enterprise companies, government, and service providers. To learn more about Virtual Instruments' application-centric infrastructure performance management offerings, please visit: http://www.virtualinstruments.com/product-new/

About Möbius Partners

Möbius Partners is a relationship-driven IT solutions provider, offering best of breed technology and services for large enterprise organizations. We assess, architect, implement and manage IT solutions that improve performance, maximize the value of data center investments and prepare companies for future growth. From hardware, to software, to professional services, Möbius Partners serves clients throughout the central U.S. from its headquarters in San Antonio and its offices in Dallas and Houston. mobiuspartners.com

About Virtual Instruments

Virtual Instruments is the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management. It provides comprehensive infrastructure instrumentation and performance analytics for enterprise data centers. The company's solutions give IT teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems across the hybrid data center. Virtual Instruments empowers companies to maximize the performance, availability and utilization of their production IT infrastructure. Virtual Instruments has over 500 customers, including enterprise IT, cloud service providers and storage vendors. The privately held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.virtualinstruments.com.

