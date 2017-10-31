Five-part series "Terror" goes inside the world's deadliest terrorist organizations

An unprecedented look at al Qaeda, al Shabaab, Tehrik-i-Taliban, Boko Haram and the Islamic State

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CGTN America's weekly documentary series Big Story will air a five-part special on the world's most feared terrorist organizations, exploring the roots of present-day terrorism, and examining its impact around the world.

Anchored by VICE founder Suroosh Alvi, "Terror" starts with an in-depth profile of the organization that in many ways reshaped post-9/11 global terrorism. In Yemen - the birthplace of al Qaeda - Suroosh meets with al Qaeda leaders and fighters, clerics and civilians, government officials and victims of the war on terror, to investigate the organization's complex history.

Exploring the binary universe of the war on terror - good versus evil, us versus them - "Terror" paints a nuanced picture of the cycle of violence terrorism has left behind, while seeking to answer a fundamental question: is there an end in sight?

"We are excited to bring additional depth to an issue that, unfortunately, makes the news almost daily. Our hope is that understanding the inner-workings of these organizations will give further context to fight a problem that ultimately, affects us all," said Ma Jing, CGTN America's Director General.

Big Story signals CGTN America's commitment to high-quality global news and current affairs content.It can be seen Fridays at6PM EST,11PM in the United Kingdom.It reprises Saturdays at 9AM and 10PM,Beijingtime.

CGTN, China Global Television Network, broadcasts daily through cable and satellite from production centers inBeijing,Washington, DC, andNairobi. CGTN's wide array of news and current affairs programming can also be seen at http://cgtn-america.com/.

