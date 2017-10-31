Lumesse Launches New Integration with LinkedIn to Make Talent Sourcing Easier and More Productive

Talent acquisition professionals and candidates can establish "good fit" faster through Lumesse's integration with LinkedIn Recruiter

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Lumesse, an international provider of SaaS talent management and talent acquisition solutions, today announced a new milestone with LinkedIn, the world's leading professional network. Recruiters across the globe will now be able to more easily connect, engage and assess choice candidates via a new integration with LinkedIn Recruiter - Recruiter System Connect.

This latest integration allows applicant tracking systems (ATSs) such as Lumesse TalentLink', a leading global SaaS talent acquisition platform, to connect with LinkedIn Recruiter, a candidate search tool that gives recruiters access to over 530 million professionals through the LinkedIn network and allows seamless collaborations with hiring teams. Lumesse TalentLink combines talent sourcing, job distribution, candidate engagement, social recruiting, online reference checking, and employee onboarding in one ATS and recruitment system. It delivers a scalable yet flexible toolset for multinationals looking to extend and improve their international recruitment processes while addressing language and cultural issues locally.

Additional recruitment benefits stemming from TalentLink's integration with LinkedIn Recruiter include automatic syncing of applicant data and one-click export of applicant profiles from LinkedIn Recruiter to the Lumesse talent acquisition platform. Hiring teams also will be able to view valuable and specific information such as applicant history, notes, and interview feedback to facilitate their hiring decisions.

"Lumesse helps organizations to hire faster and better," said Lumesse talent acquisition general manager Dr Peter Wiedemann, "Our goal is to remove the barriers between organizations and great candidates and we view our relationship with LinkedIn and the Recruiter System Connect integration as integral to improving the speed and efficiency of the sourcing experience."

Lumesse, an original member of LinkedIn's Preferred Partner program, continues to provide customers with additional LinkedIn integrations such as LinkedIn Easy Apply and Apply With LinkedIn - which makes it simple for candidates to use their LinkedIn profile to apply for jobs.

About Lumesse

Lumesse provides talent solutions to more than 1,500 organizations in over 70 countries enabling them to engage and nurture the best talent in an ever-changing and demanding global environment. With our unique and highly adaptable talent solutions our customers are well prepared to capitalize on the fast evolution of new technologies and disruptive business conditions, while meeting all business needs locally and globally.

For more information visit www.lumesse.com

