One Component Polyurethane Foam Market - Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2022

The "One Component Polyurethane Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The one component polyurethane foam market is estimated at USD 2.38 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.37 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2022.

One component polyurethane foams have a broad application area in the construction market. Key end-use industries for these foams include gap filling, thermal and acoustic insulation, and fire retardants, among others. The growing building & construction industry has fuelled the growth of the one component polyurethane foam market. The one component polyurethane foam market in China is growing rapidly and is expected to witness high growth in the coming years. Countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have increased their investments in various end-use industries, which are expected to propel the growth of the one component polyurethane foam market in the Asia Pacific region.

Based on raw material, the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate raw material segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the one component polyurethane foam market in 2017. Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate based one component polyurethane foams have a high demand as these are recyclable, safe, and environment-friendly. Increasing construction activities in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific region, such as China and India are also propelling the growth of the market.

The door & window frame jambs application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Technological advancements in the mature North American and European markets and the increasing demand for one component polyurethane foam in the growing building & construction industry in the Asia Pacific region are fuelling the demand for one component polyurethane foams.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for one component polyurethane foam during the forecast period, owing to high demand for one component polyurethane foams from the growing building & construction industry in emerging countries such as China and India. Europe is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. Until 2008, European countries were facing an economic downturn, but developments due to the turnaround are expected to lead to the growth of the construction market in the near future.

Companies Mentioned



Aerosol-Service A.S.

Akkim Construction Chemicals

Castelein Sealants

Dap Products

Den Braven Sealants

Dow Chemical Company

Foshan Gunuo Silicone Co.,

Hanno-Werk Austria

Henkel Ag & Co.

& Co. Krimelte O

Larsen Building Products

Matadorfix Bohemia

Mccoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams

Polypag

Profflex Mounting Foams

Selena Group

Soudal Group

Tkk D.O.O.

Tremco Illbruck Group

