

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revised full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share to reflect the impact of the hurricanes and the sale of a business to the $4.65 to $4.75 range. Ecolab previously forecast adjusted earnings per share in the $4.70 to $4.90 range. Ecolab projects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share in the $1.35 to $1.45 range.



Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share rose 7% to $1.37 when compared against third quarter 2016. Hurricane impacts are estimated to have been a negative $0.04 per share, or three percentage points of growth, in the quarter. Ecolab's third-quarter reported sales increased 5% and fixed currency sales increased 5%.



