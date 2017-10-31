

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) announced plans for a new fulfillment center in Macon, Georgia. When opened, Amazon will create more than 500 new full-time jobs at the facility.



The company currently has more than 2,000 full-time employees at three fulfillment centers located in Braselton, Lithia Springs and Union City.



Employees at the more than 1 million-square-foot facility will pick, pack and ship large-sized items for customers, including household furniture, sporting equipment and gardening tools. Newly created jobs will include warehouse, management and supervisory positions.



The company noted that Employees at the fulfillment center will receive comprehensive benefits starting on day one, including medical, dental and vision insurance as well as 401(k) options, performance-based bonuses and company stock awards.



Amazon also offers full-time employees programs like Career Choice, where the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.



