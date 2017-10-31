

IQE plc



('IQE' or the 'Company')



Total Voting Rights



31 October 2017 As at 31 October 2017, the Company's issed share capital consisted of 686,814,813 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'). All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 686,814,813. The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Contacts:



IQE plc (+44 29 2083 9400) Chris Meadows Phil Rasmussen Canaccord Genuity (+ 44 20 7523 8000) Simon Bridges Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor Richard Andrews



