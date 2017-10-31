

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said it has notified U.S. regulators about reporting failures in defense-related deals. The company said it had reported itself to U.S. authorities about errors made on equipment exports.



The transgression related to a failure to properly notify U.S. authorities about the use of outside sales agents, who help broker deals of defense equipment and services, Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm reportedly said.



Airbus noted that the investigations initiated by the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and France's Parquet National Financier (PNF) following self-disclosure by Airbus to the UK authorities are ongoing. The company is cooperating fully with both authorities, including in respect of potential issues across Airbus' business.



The SFO and PNF investigations and any penalties potentially levied as a result could have negative consequences for Airbus. The potential imposition of any monetary penalty or other sanction arising from the SFO and PNF investigations will depend on the ultimate factual and legal findings of the investigation, and could have a material impact on the financial statements, business and operations of Airbus. However, at this stage it is too early to determine the likelihood or extent of any such possible consequence.



Airbus said, following a review of its US regulatory compliance procedures, the company has discovered and subsequently informed relevant US authorities of its findings concerning certain inaccuracies in filings made with the US Department of State pursuant to Part 130 of the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).



Airbus noted that it is cooperating with the US authorities. Airbus is unable to reasonably estimate the time it may take to resolve the matter or the amount or range of potential loss, penalty or other government action, if any, that may be incurred in connection with this matter.



