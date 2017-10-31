Altona Energy Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire
London, October 31
31 October 2017
Altona Energy plc
("Altona' or "the Company')
Result of General Meeting
The Board of Altona (AIM: ANR) announces that at its General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by a show of hands.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:
|Altona Energy plc
Qinfu Zhang, Executive Chairman
|+44 (0)7555 679 245
|Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor- Wilkinson
|+44 (0)7795 168 157
|Northland Capital Partners Ltd (Nomad and Broker)
Matthew Johnson / Gerry Beaney (Corporate Finance)
John Howes (Corporate Broking)
|+44 (0)20 3861 6625