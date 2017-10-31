Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good naturedTM"), formerly Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc., announced that it will begin trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new symbol GDNP. The Company also provided a business outlook and announced the closing of an overallotment (the "Overallotment") of the brokered private placement announced August 1, 2017 (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $163,000 over and above the $1,091,000 announced on October 5, 2017.

Outlook

Management continues to observe several global and North American macro and fundamental trends that should continue to drive demand for alternatives to petroleum based plastics - regulatory pressure, consumer demand for products that are free from hazardous chemicals, corporate sustainability objectives to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and increased attention on overall food safety and packaging materials.

As a result, management expects revenues for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2018 ("FY18") to grow by 50% year-over-year to approximately $3.1 million. The Company will update revenue guidance following the release of Q3 results in January 2018.

The Company plans to continue its growth trend by executing on 2 key strategies. Firstly, by driving organic growth through a "land and expand" sales strategy focusing on new customer acquisition, product line extensions, and cross selling new and existing products to the existing customer base and increase average revenue per customer. The Company will also continue to target new customers across defined geographic market segments that broaden the Company's customer base and enhance its revenue and margin mix by product and customer.

Building on its catalogue of over 130 products, the Company has a strong pipeline of new products under development that include; items targeting the replacement of polystyrene, home organizational totes and crates which represent 35% of a $16 billion US market1, and fresh prepared and ready-made meal packaging, which has experienced growth of 30% since 20122.

Secondly, macro trends over the last three years have more than doubled the size of the bioplastic industry, creating a highly fragmented emerging industry of new entrants, longer standing bioplastic companies and divisions of larger organizations. This presents significant consolidation opportunities that the Company aims to pursue, creating an opportunity for further growth through strategic acquisitions that bring a new customer base, advanced intellectual property, and/or an expanded product assortment, all of which enhance the Company's dual strategy approach.

The Company has already demonstrated successful execution on this strategy with its acquisition of LINDAR Corp's bioplastic division announced in December 2016. Fulfilling the final expectations from this acquisition, the Company anticipates the completion of an outsourced supply chain, fulfillment and warehousing agreement with LINDAR Corp. by the end of the calendar year.

Overallotment of Private Placement

Today's closing of the Overallotment is expected to be the final equity financing raised at the $0.10 share price. No additional brokered private placements are anticipated at this time.

In closing the Overallotment, the Company has issued an additional 1,630,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant", and together, a "Unit"). As a result, the Company has a total of 93,140,854 common shares issued and outstanding.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Share within the 24-month period following the closing of the Private Placement.

In connection with the closing of the Overallotment, the Company paid Gravitas Securities Inc. (the "Agent"), plus certain members of the selling group, an aggregate cash commission of $11,410. The Company also issued to the Agent and certain members of the Agent's selling group non-transferable options to acquire 114,100 Units from treasury at a price of $0.10 per Unit, exercisable at any time within the 24-month period following the closing date of the Private Placement.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The securities issued by the Company in connection with the second and final tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a four month "hold period" expiring on March 1, 2018 under applicable securities laws.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration right in favour of the Company that is exercisable if the Shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average trading price of $0.20 on the TSX-V on any 20 non-consecutive trading days, following the expiry of the 4-month statutory hold period beginning on the closing date of the applicable tranche of the Private Placement. If the acceleration right is exercised by the Company, the Warrants will expire on the 20th business day following the date that notice of acceleration is sent to the Warrant holders.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good naturedTM is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good naturedTM is creating better everyday productsTM that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

About LINDAR Corporation

Founded in 1993 on the principles of innovation and resourcefulness, LINDAR has grown to become a leader in plastic thermoforming of food packaging, trays and industrial OEM industries. LINDAR's dedication to creating precisely designed, highly efficient thermoformed products is proven. LINDAR is AIB and ISO 9001:2008 certified, and extensive internal quality programs ensure customers will receive a quality product - every time. LINDAR is located in the scenic Brainerd Lakes Area of Minnesota and serves customers around the world, offering a diverse range of thermoforming services designed to not only meet the needs of customers, but truly form inspiration along the way. For more information: www.lindarcorp.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Chief Executive Officer and Board Director

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Caleb Jeffries

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

GDNP@kincommunications.com

Capital Markets Advisor:

Nicole Marchand

1-416-428-3533

Nicole@nm-ir.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws.

Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of future operating results and economic performance of the Company, are assumptions regarding projected revenue. Specifically, we have assumed that the rate of revenue growth shown in the first six months of fiscal 2018 to continue for the second half of the fiscal year. This assumption, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual future operating results and economic performance of the Company are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to general economic, market and business conditions and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

To the extent the Company is providing forward-oriented financial information or a financial outlook in this news release, such information/outlook is provided to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

