sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.10.2017 | 14:24
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Greenwood Energy Appoints John Pfersching as Director of Accounting

NEW YORK, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Greenwood Energy, North American alternative and clean energy investment and development subsidiary of the Libra Group, has announced the appointment of John Pfersching as its Director of Accounting. The appointment signals Greenwood Energy's intention to strengthen its senior management team to accommodate the growth opportunities presented by this sector of the energy market. John joins Greenwood from the USA headquarters of its parent company, the Libra Group, where as Head of Accounting he was responsible for financial management across multiple business sectors throughout the Americas. Before joining the Libra Group, John worked for BBC Worldwide Americas, Inc. for 13 years where he rose to be the first financial controller of the organization.

"John brings a wealth of experience to Greenwood Energy at a time of significant expansion for the company," said Jonathan Cole, Greenwood Energy Managing Director. "We attach great importance to the accounting function and how it serves the company's multiple stakeholders. We welcome John's market insight and attention to detail and look forward to working with him as we pursue our growth ambitions."

John holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting degree from Hofstra University and has passed the CPA exam.


© 2017 PR Newswire