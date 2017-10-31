CHATSWORTH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Trimax Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc., is pleased to announce that they have just completed a successful trip to Walmart's corporate office in Bentonville, AK to introduce the Company's new Saavy Naturals Everyday body care line for big-box consumers.

As previously reported, the Company recently appointed US Merchants as their exclusive representative for the branding, marketing, packaging and distribution to Walmart®. US Merchants has extensive knowledge and contacts with buyers at Costco, Sam's Clubs, Target and Walmart®. This recent meeting which included representatives from US Merchants, was for the purpose of introducing Saavy's new body care product line "Saavy Naturals Everyday" aimed specifically for big-box retail consumers and to negotiate stand-alone palletized displays for the marketing and sales of the product line in Walmart® stores nationwide. The Company is happy to report that the product line was well received and expect to receive multiple purchase orders over the next several weeks.

In other news, the Company is also pleased to announce its first purchase order worth $45,000 from Health Food chain Earth Fare. Since 1975 Earth Fare has had a commitment to providing the healthiest foods and all-natural products available as they have grown from 1 to 45 stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Ohio. Their pioneering Food Philosophy ensures that you can shop with confidence in every aisle of their store, without ever needing to read a label.

Hugo Saavedra, CEO of Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc., stated, "We are extremely pleased to report on our successful meeting with Walmart® corporation in Bentonville, AK to introduce our new product line aimed at their everyday consumers. We found the buyers to be extremely enthusiastic with our product line and we are confident this new product line will be making its way on to store shelves very soon." He also stated, "We are also pleased to announce that we have received our first purchase order from Health Food retailer Earth Fare. Earth Fare has been a maverick in the health food retail industry for over 43 years as they continue to expand their national retail footprint in the U.S."

Hugo and Debra Saavedra, Saavy Naturals Inc.'s, CEO and President, gained instant popularity for their all-natural body care product line after being spotlighted and appearing on ABC's hit show Shark Tank. The Sharks took an instant liking to Hugo and Debra, their love story, their previous success in the body care industry, and the superior quality of their all-natural product. Hugo and Debra have since increased the company's product line exposure with several highlighted television features on The Home Shopping Network and are currently working on additional television marketing opportunities.

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, and Lazy Acres. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com.

