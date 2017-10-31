LINK Mobility Group ASA Acquires Netmessage in France

OSLO, Norway, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from LINK Mobility Group ASA on 26 October 2017 about signing of the definitive agreement for acquisition of French mobile messaging company Netmessage SAS (previously Netmessage SARL) ("Netmessage").

Netmessage was established in 2006, and is located in Paris, France. Netmessage has a strong position in the French market and is one of the leading mobile messaging and marketing providers in France and has launched many new services within this space over the last years.Netmessage had in 2016 a revenue of EUR 9.8 million and annormalized EBITDA of EUR 1.65 million.

LINK has today completed the acquisition of Netmessage by acquisition of all shares. The acquisition was completed on an agreed enterprise value of EUR 9.9 million on a cash -free and debt-free basis and assuming a normalized level of working capital. The enterprise value is based on a normalized EBITDA of EUR 1.65 million multiplied by a factor of 6.

Aaboe-Evensen & Co has acted as legal advisors to LINK Mobility Group ASA in connection with the transaction.

CONTACT:

Arild Hustad, CEO

LINK Mobility Group ASA

arild.hustad@linkmobility.com

Mob: +47 95 24 19 30

