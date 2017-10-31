

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $21.0 million, or $0.29 per share. This was lower than $29.9 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected Unisys to report earnings of $0.27 per share.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $666.3 million. This was down from $683.3 million last year.



Unisys Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $21.0 Mln. vs. $29.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.3% -Revenue (Q3): $666.3 Mln vs. $683.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.5%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.65 - $2.75 Bln



