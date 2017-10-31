Global Safety Air Guns and Air Nozzles Market (2017-2021): Volatility in Raw Material Prices Remains a Challenge

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Safety Air Guns and Air Nozzles Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report forecasts the global safety air guns and air nozzles market to grow at a CAGR of 2.19% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Safety Air Guns and Air Nozzles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rising adoption of automation in manufacturing. The use of automation across all sectors in the global economy is increasing. The rate of adoption of automation is especially high in the manufacturing sector. This trend may become a challenge for the global safety air guns and air nozzles market in the future.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of global manufacturing sector. The manufacturing industry is one of the major users of safety air guns and air nozzles. These are used for the removal of chips and debris from workstations and machines, cleaning equipment, drying operations, and cooling of workpieces. The growth in the global manufacturing sector is expected to drive the global safety air guns and air nozzles market. Safety air guns and nozzles are widely used in the manufacturing industry, especially in metal and wood-based manufacturing facilities.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. Safety air guns and nozzles are usually made of plastic and metals, such as stainless steel, aluminum, or brass, and sometimes using a combination of one or more of these materials. Therefore, the volatility in prices of these raw materials poses a significant challenge for safety air gun and air nozzle vendors, as any deviation in commodity prices can negatively impact their income. The prices of base metals are highly volatile as they are globally traded commodities and their demand and supply depend on many economic and geopolitical factors.

Key vendors

Coilhose Pneumatics

EXAIR

Guardair

Prevost

Silvent

Other prominent vendors

Astro Pneumatic Tool Company

Capri Tools

CEJN

Festo

Others



