The "Global Video Surveillance Market 2016-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The dynamics of the physical security industry have changed profoundly, owing to the ongoing innovations and advancements in its dominating contributor, i.e. Video Surveillance.
Major application areas such as critical infrastructure, highways, banking, and financial institutions among others have become promising beneficiaries of video surveillance making it an indispensable tool to ensure both personal and public safety.
The global video surveillance market has shown a significant growth in the past couple of years, owing to the heightened level of security concerns and increasing adoption of such systems.
This growth can be highly attributed to the rising security demands for public safety and also in the commercial sector for business intelligence.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Report Scope Methodology
2. Market Dynamics
3. Competitive Insights
3.1 Key Market Developments Strategies (2015-2017)
3.1.1 New Product Launches, Developments and Expansions
3.1.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Contracts
3.1.3 Business Expansions and Certifications
3.1.4 Mergers Acquisitions
3.2 Leading Players Analysis
3.3 R&D Analysis
4. Global Video Surveillance Market Breakdown by Ecosystem
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Global Video Surveillance Market Breakdown by Ecosystem
4.3.1 Camera
4.3.2 Storage
4.3.3 Monitor
4.3.4 Software
4.3.5 Services
5. Global Video Surveillance Market Breakdown by Application
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Infrastructure
5.3 Commercial
5.4 Industrial
5.5 Institutional
5.6 Residential
5.7 Others
6. Global Video Surveillance Market Breakdown by Region
7. Company Profiles
- Avigilon Corporation
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security Systems
- Canon
- Cisco
- Dahua
- Flir Systems
- Hanwa Techwin
- Hikvision
- Honeywell security
- Infinova
- Johnson Controls
- Panasonic
- Schneider electric (PELCO)
- Verint
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9tlpn8/global_video
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005893/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Video Surveillance