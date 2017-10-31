

SANDAL PLC ('Sandal' or 'the Company')



NOTICE OF AGM



The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will take place at the offices of Edwin Coe LLP, 2 Stone Buildings, Lincoln's Inn, London, WC2A 3TH on the 24th November 2017 at 11.00 am.



The notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders today along with the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 May 2017 and these documents are available to view on the Company's website: www.sandal-plc.co.uk.



The directors of Sandal Plc accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



Sandal plc commenced business in 1996 and joined NEX in March 2015. The Company designs, develops and manufactures consumer electronics products. Its business is divided into two distinct product groups, PowerConnections, a long established wholesaler and reseller of a successful and patented range of converter plugs and power cables, and Energenie, which sells a newer product range that includes energy saving products, portable charging devices and the new Energenie MiHome range of products aimed at the 'Home Automation' and 'Internet of Things' marketplace.



The range of Energenie MiHome home automation products makes the remote operation of everyday household appliances and energy monitoring more accessible through integration with smartphone and tablet connectivity. The Energenie MiHome range is also integrated with the major players in the home automation market including Google Nest and Amazon Echo. Energenie MiHome products are available through a number of mainstream retailers including Amazon, Argos and Sainsbury's. In addition Energenie also offers Eco and electrical, travel and energy saving products for homes and offices, reducing energy usage and the Home Automation sector. It has store listings for its current products with several large retailers including Homebase, Maplin, Amazon, Screwfix, Toolstation and ASDA.



PowerConnections is a supplier to customers, in the UK and abroad, of single- phase electrical connection products. The products are manufactured in three partner factories in the Far East and have distributors worldwide for its range of patented converter plugs. The Company's product portfolio consists of International Power Leads, Rewireable Plugs, Converters and Connectors. These products are stocked in the Far East, Australia and UK.



