Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") to provide a strategic program to increase visibility and exposure for Bayhorse among industry stakeholders and investors across Canada and the United States through its integrated Web Exposure Program. MarketSmart is a Vancouver-based corporate communications service that has been in business since 2002. http://www.marketsmart.ca/

In connection with the engagement, MarketSmart has been awarded a 3-month contract effective November 1, 2017. Pursuant to the terms of the contract, MarketSmart will be paid a total sum of $5,500 + GST.

Bayhorse has also renewed its agreement with Investment Pitch Media ("IPM"). IPM is a leading digital media content provider, that leverages the power of video to position its clients in front of an extensive audience of retail, accredited and institutional investors. http://www.investmentpitch.com/

With a growing number of investors turning to their mobile devices to access information, videos are proving to be the ideal format to deliver financial news.

Bayhorse has used IPM's services since 2009 to bring visual content to its news releases, and interviews with Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill, to investors and shareholders.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill will be attending the Cambridgehouse "Silver Summit" (Booth 503), in San Francisco November 20-21, where he looks forward to bringing the latest Bayhorse developments to the attendees.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "Informing our shareholders and the market of our progress at both the Bayhorse Silver Mine and Bridging the Gap Project, and our vision for the Company's future, is an important part of our Company's program and we are pleased to have MarketSmart's and IPM's services in expanding our ability to do this."

Bayhorse Silver Inc. has earned an 80% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA, through current underground development , and construction of concentrating facilities.

Bayhorse is also earning a 75% interest in the Bridging the Gap Project, consisting of past producing historic Crown Point, Silver King, Ranger, Wyoming, Curlew, and Blackhawk silver/lead/zinc mines of ASARCO in Idaho's Silver Valley.

The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

